Baysox Fry Space Potatoes with Three Homers in Saturday Victory

Published on April 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Manchester, NH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, snapped their four-game skid on Saturday afternoon as they took down the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays by an 8-6 final.

The Baysox (7-7) clubbed three home runs on Saturday and wasted no time getting on the board. Brandon Butterworth laced a leadoff shot to left field to greet Fisher Cats' right-handed starter Alex Amalfi for his first long ball of the season.

Butterworth tallied what is already his third three-hit game this season on Saturday, finishing just a triple shy of the cycle. A staple in the leadoff spot this season for the Baysox, Butterworth has hit .302 with an.823 OPS through his opening 12 games in 2026.

A trio of singles and an error allowed the Fisher Cats to tie the game in the bottom of the first against left-handed starter Sebastian Gongora. New Hampshire briefly took the lead in the bottom of the third on a run-scoring single. Gongora scattered eight hits through four-plus frames on Saturday, allowing three runs and striking out four.

Chesapeake took the lead back for good in the top of the fourth. Two walks and an infield hit loaded the bases for Frederick Bencosme, who hammered the second home run of the afternoon for the Baysox - a go-ahead grand slam to right field for his second homer of the season. Chesapeake's first grand slam of 2026 established a 5-2 lead and chased Amalfi (L, 1-2) from the contest.

After playing just 56 Double-A games due to injury last season, Bencosme is leading the Baysox with a .314 average and 12 RBI in the young season. This week, Bencosme is 4-for-13 with 8 RBI.

The Baysox bullpen turned a pair of solid relief outings following Gongora on Saturday. Right-hander Carlos Tavera (W, 1-0) twirled a pair of scoreless frames, while fellow righty Tyson Neighbors allowed one run of two innings of work and struck out six.

The Baysox added on runs in each of the final three innings. Thomas Sosa continued his early-season trend as one of the Eastern League's top power hitters. His RBI double in the seventh brought home Butterworth from first to stretch the Chesapeake lead to 6-3. Sosa's seven doubles this season tie him for the league lead. In the eighth, Tavian Josenberger singled, stole second and came around to score an additional run on a pair of balks.

After the Fisher Cats answered with a run in the bottom of the eighth, Anderson De Los Santos added on the third Baysox long ball of the afternoon. His second homer of the season was a solo shot that fit inside the pole in left to give Chesapeake an 8-4 edge.

New Hampshire made things interesting in the bottom of the ninth by loading the bases with one out, but right-hander Jean Carlos Henriquez allowed a pair of runs and no further damage, as the Baysox were able to fend off the Fisher Cats.

Chesapeake wraps up its six-game series in New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Christian Herberholz (0-1, 10.80 ERA) is set to take the ball for Chesapeake against right-hander Fernando Perez (0-0, 9.00 ERA) with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET from Delta Dental Stadium.

The next Baysox homestand will begin on Tuesday, April 21, when Chesapeake opens a six-game set with the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from April 18, 2026

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