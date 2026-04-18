SeaWolves and Senators Suspended in Second Inning
Published on April 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
Today's Erie SeaWolves game against the Harrisburg Senators has been suspended in the second inning due to rain with the game tied at 1. The game will resume tomorrow at 12:05 PM.
Tomorrow's regularly scheduled game will be played as a seven-inning contest after the completion of today's originally scheduled game.
Tickets from today's originally scheduled game can be exchanged for any remaining 2026 regular season home game for equal or lesser value, subject to availability. Tickets may not be exchanged for potential playoff games.
Eastern League Stories from April 18, 2026
- SeaWolves and Senators Suspended in Second Inning - Erie SeaWolves
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 18 at Erie - Harrisburg Senators
- April 18, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Erie SeaWolves Stories
- SeaWolves and Senators Suspended in Second Inning
- SeaWolves Back in Win Column with 5-2 Victory over Senators to Split Twin Bill
- SeaWolves Drop Second Game of Series to Senators in 11-9 Thriller
- SeaWolves and Senators Postponed on Wednesday Night in Erie
- SeaWolves Drop Offensive Showcase in 13-8 Loss to Senators