SeaWolves and Senators Suspended in Second Inning

Published on April 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







Today's Erie SeaWolves game against the Harrisburg Senators has been suspended in the second inning due to rain with the game tied at 1. The game will resume tomorrow at 12:05 PM.

Tomorrow's regularly scheduled game will be played as a seven-inning contest after the completion of today's originally scheduled game.

Tickets from today's originally scheduled game can be exchanged for any remaining 2026 regular season home game for equal or lesser value, subject to availability. Tickets may not be exchanged for potential playoff games.







Eastern League Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.