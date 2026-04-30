SeaWolves Pitching Flourishes in 7-3 Win over Chesapeake

Published on April 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (9-14) pitched their way to a 7-3 win over the Chesapeake Baysox (11-11) in game two of their six-game set at UPMC Park.

The first inning was marked by a three-run flurry from the Howlers, highlighted by a two-run homer from shortstop John Peck. Peck has put together back-to-back nights with multiple extra-base hits, and two consecutive games with a home run.

Starter Carlos Peña was outstanding through his five innings of work, earning the win in the process for the third straight start. He surrendered just one hit and struck out four. The lefty faced the minimum in three of his five innings of work.

Third baseman Izaac Pacheco also showed a splash of power, with a roped line drive home run over the right field wall in the fourth inning.

Right-hander Woo-Suk Go continued his flawless start to his SeaWolves career. The Korean reliever tossed two more scoreless innings to keep his ERA at 0.00 through his first six appearances with Erie.

Eric Silva also continued his solid run of play with a scoreless inning out of the bullpen, striking out one, and making quick work of the Baysox side.

Erie is back in action for game three of the series against Chesapeake tomorrow at 6:05 PM from UPMC Park.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2026

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