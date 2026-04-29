Curve and Flying Squirrels Postpone Wednesday Affair

Published on April 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA .- Wednesday night's game between the Curve and Richmond Flying Squirrels has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up with a doubleheader, consisting of a pair of 7-inning games, on Friday, May 1 beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Fans holding tickets to tonight's game may exchange them for another game during the 2026 season, for a ticket of equal or lesser value based on availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the PNG Field Ticket Office. The ticket office is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and every game day.

Wednesday's scheduled HersheyPark Ticket Giveaway has been rescheduled to Tuesday, May 12th.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2026

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