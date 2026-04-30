Rumble Ponies Swept by Fisher Cats in Wednesday's Doubleheader

Published on April 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (8-15) dropped both games of the doubleheader against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (13-8) at Delta Dental Stadium on Wednesday night. Binghamton has dropped each of the first three games in this series.

Game One: Fisher Cats 8, Rumble Ponies 2

Binghamton scored two runs in the first inning against right-hander Chris McElvain (1-0) on first baseman Nick Lorusso's RBI hit and left fielder TT Bowens' sacrifice fly.

New Hampshire scored eight-unanswered runs with three runs in the second inning and four runs in the third inning off right-hander Will Watson (0-4). The Fisher Cats also scored a run in the fifth inning.

The Fisher Cats' run-scoring plays were highlighted by shortstop Jay Harry's two-run double in the second inning, second baseman Cutter Coffey's bases-clearing three-run double in the third inning and designated hitter Adrian Pinto's RBI fielder's choice in the fifth inning against left-hander Jefry Yan.

Game Two: Fisher Cats 5, Rumble Ponies 3

Binghamton scored two runs in the first inning in both games of the twin-bill. Center fielder Eli Serrano III walked and designated hitter Jacob Reimer hit a single against right-hander Austin Marozas. Later in the frame, left fielder Jose Ramos drilled a two-run single that put Binghamton ahead 2-0.

Binghamton added to its lead in the fourth inning against right-hander Geison Urbaez (2-1). Second baseman Wyatt Young hit a leadoff single and later scored on Serrano's RBI double that made it 3-0. Serrano has recorded 10 extra-base hits in his first 20 games at the Double-A level.

New Hampshire then scored five-unanswered runs and took a 5-3 lead. In the fourth inning against right-hander Joander Suarez, catcher Parker Winkel hit a two-run double that Ramos dropped and cut Binghamton's lead to 3-2.

Right-hander Brian Metoyer (1-1) entered out of the bullpen with two outs in the fifth inning. He walked the first two batters he faced, and right fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. followed with a game-tying RBI infield single that shortstop Diego Mosquera bobbled, which made it 3-3. Later in the inning, shortstop Jay Harry hit a go-ahead two-run single that put Binghamton down 5-3.

Right-hander Conor Larkin recorded four strikeouts over the final two frames and recorded the six-out save for New Hampshire.

The Rumble Ponies continue a seven-game series on Thursday night in at Delta Dental Stadium against the Fisher Cats (Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays). First pitch is slated for 6:03 p.m. T he game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: RHP Will Watson's final line in Game One: L, 3.0 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 3 K...RHP Joander Suarez's final line in Game Two: ND, 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K...Lorusso went 2-for-3 in Game One and recorded his second multi-hit game...First baseman JT Schwartz went 1-for-4 in Game Two and extended his on-base streak to eight games...Reimer went 2-for-4 with a run and a double in Game Two and recorded his second multi-hit game.







Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2026

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