Saturday's Rumble Ponies' Game vs. Erie Postponed

Published on April 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Erie SeaWolves at Mirabito Stadium scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Sunday, April 26, with the first game getting underway at 12 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at Mirabito Stadium at 11:30 a.m.

The Dino Nugget Luau Shirt Giveaway (first 1,000 fans) has been rescheduled to Tuesday, August 4, when the Rumble Ponies face the Hartford Yard Goats at 6:07 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

The Dinosaurs Arise Appearance will be made up at a future date that is to be announced as soon as possible. Fans can meet lifelike dinosaurs, unearth fossils by digging into discovery, and look at a 70-foot Brachiosaurus through Dinosaurs Arise.

Season tickets, Ballpark Passes, Flex Tickets, and Individual Game Tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.







Eastern League Stories from April 25, 2026

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