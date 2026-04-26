Morales Stays Hot, Bats Go Quiet in 9-1 Loss

Published on April 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







The Somerset Patriots fell 9-1 to the Richmond Flying Squirrels at CarMax Park in Richmond, VA on Saturday night in a weather-delayed seven inning game.

With a ninth inning home run from Coby Morales, Somerset has hit a home run in five of its last six games, smashing a league-high 13 homers in that span. Somerset's 29 home runs this season ranks second in the Eastern League.

With 10 strikeouts in the game, Somerset's pitching staff has recorded eight-plus strikeouts in 14 straight games. Reaching that mark in 18 of 19 games this season, Somerset's 11.3 K/9 ranks second-most in the Eastern League.

LHP Kyle Carr (2.2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 4 BB, 4 K) notched at least four strikeouts for the fourth time this season. Carr's 19 strikeouts this season leads Somerset's pitching staff.

LHP Will Brian (1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 K) struck out four straight batters across the fifth and sixth innings. Through a team-lead tying seven appearances this season, Brian sports a 0.77 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 0.190 BAA and 18 strikeouts to one walk in 11.2 IP, striking out 41.9% of the batters he's faced. His 18 strikeouts are the most by any Eastern League pitcher with one or fewer strikeouts.

3B George Lombard Jr. (1-for-4, 2 K) made his fifth start of the season at third base. Among Eastern League players, Lombard ranks tied for fifth in runs (17), eighth in hits (23) and ninth in SLG (.600).

With hits in 13 of his 18 games, he ranks tied for first among all Yankees farmhands in runs, XBH (11), second in SLG, OPS (1.015) and hits and third in AVG (.329) and OBP (.415). Lombard's 23 hits are the most ever by a Patriot through Somerset's first 19 games.

LF Garrett Martin (1-for-4, SB) extended his hit streak to a season-high six games. Martin's active six-game hit streak is tied for the team lead. He's posted a .269 AVG and .321 OBP in that span.

1B Coby Morales (2-for-3, HR, RBI, R SO) notched his second consecutive game with a home run for the first time in his career. Morales joins Lombard (4/19/26 vs. REA and 4/21/26 at RIC) as the second Patriot this season with a home run in back-to-back games. His five home runs this season are tied for first among all Yankees minor leaguers, tied for fifth in the Eastern League and pace all Patriots.

Morales' 18 RBI rank second among Yankees farmhands, are tied for second in the Eastern League and are the most ever by a Patriot through Somerset's first 19 games. Aided by seven multi-hit games this season, Morales' 22 hits are tied with Ben Cowles (2024) for the second most through Somerset's first 19 games to start a season.

Morales has reached base safely in every start this season and 17 of 18 appearances overall. Across his last eight games, he is slashing .407/.467/.852 with three HR and seven RBI.







Eastern League Stories from April 25, 2026

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