Maverick Handley Walks off RubberDucks as Baysox Take 12-Inning Saturday Thriller

Published on April 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - Maverick Handley was left holding just the handle of his bat in Saturday's twelfth inning, as he sent a looping single over the heads of a drawn-in infield, helping the Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, walk off the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by a 3-2 final.

The Baysox (10-9) didn't register their first hit until the seventh inning, but it didn't prevent them from generating offense early Saturday. In the third inning, Griff O'Ferrall led off the frame with a walk and stole second. O'Ferrall eventually scored after a pair of wild pitches to open the scoring. That was the only run allowed by Akron left-handed starter Matt Wilkinson in five and one-third innings.

Chesapeake utilized six pitchers on Saturday, beginning with right-handers Christian Herberholz and Yaqui Rivera, who kept Akron off the board in the game's opening three frames. The RubberDucks got to Rivera in the fourth to tie the game on a walk, single, and sacrifice fly - the lone run allowed by the right-hander in his two and two-thirds innings of work.

Left-hander Micah Ashman took over for Rivera and produced a pair of scoreless innings. Ashman struck out four batters and stranded three runners. The southpaw allowed a leadoff triple in the seventh, before retiring the next three hitters consecutively without permitting the runner from third to score. Ashman's season ERA dropped to just 1.50 after Saturday's performance.

Baysox pitching struck out 15 RubberDucks on Saturday. Chesapeake continues to pace the Eastern League as a staff with 208 strikeouts this season.

Ultimately, both teams' bats were neutralized until the eleventh inning. A pair of sacrifice bunts from the RubberDucks allowed their runner at second to cross home and give them their first lead of the ball game at 2-1. The unearned run was plated against right-hander Ben Vespi, who went on to allow no further damage in two hitless innings of relief.

The Baysox forced the RubberDucks to go 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 Akron baserunners on Saturday. Baysox pitching has stranded 53 RubberDucks on base this week - the most runners left stranded in Minor League Baseball this week, and 13 more than any other Double-A club. Chesapeake has held Akron to a .125 team average (8-for-64) with runners in scoring position this week.

Playing from behind for the first time all game, the Baysox would answer in the bottom of the frame. With a runner at third and one out, Tavian Josenberger, who came on as a pinch runner in the ninth and remained in the game, stepped up to the plate for the first time in the contest. Josenberger laced a game-tying single into right field, helping send the game to a twelfth frame.

In the top of the twelfth, a leadoff single from Angel Genao against left-hander Eric Torres threatened to restore the RubberDucks' lead, but Thomas Sosa delivered a one-hop strike to home plate, throwing out the potential go-ahead run from right field. Torres (W, 2-1) got a double play ball to keep Akron off the board.

In the bottom of the twelfth, Sosa grounded out to the right side of the infield, allowing the runner at second, Aron Estrada to advance to third. Akron brought its infield up and set the stage for Handley. Off RubberDucks right-hander Reid Johnston (L, 0-1), Handley shattered his lumber, but muscled the ball into the shallow outfield grass, bringing Estrada home and clinching victory for Chesapeake.

Saturday's win was the second walk-off of 2026 for the Baysox and their first extra inning win of the campaign.

The Baysox have clinched at least a split this week with the RubberDucks. Chesapeake will look to clinch a second-consecutive home series win in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Trace Bright (0-1, 6.32 ERA) is set to take the ball for the Baysox, against RubberDucks right-hander Khal Stephen (1-2, 1.53 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from April 25, 2026

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