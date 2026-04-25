Saturday Game with Harrisburg Postponed
Published on April 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
HARRISBURG, PA .- Saturday's matchup between the Curve and Harrisburg Senators was postponed due to inclement weather. The teams will make up the game during Harrisburg's visit to PNG Field beginning on Tuesday, May 12. Additional information on the doubleheader during the series will be announced at a later date.
RHP Khristian Curtis will start Sunday's series finale with the Senators, scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at FNB Field. Harrisburg will start RHP Kyle Luckham.
For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.
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