Senators Rally Late, Earn 12-6 Win over Curve

Published on April 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







HARRISBURG, PA. - Harrisburg plated ten runs across the sixth, seventh and eighth innings on their way to a 12-6 win over the Curve on Friday night at FNB Field.

Lefty Dominic Perachi tossed five strong innings but left in the sixth inning after a leadoff double and the Senators plated three runs in the frame against righty Jake Shirk, who joined the team for his team debut on Friday night. Shirk was touched for four runs, three earned, in 1.2 innings of relief.

Harrisburg held a 2-0 lead in the fifth when Shawn Ross slammed a solo homer to left center to make it a 2-1 game. It turned out to be the only blemish on Senators starter Jackson Kent who struck out seven and earned the win with 5.2 innings in his start.

Altoona rallied for two runs in the seventh inning, using a double from Callan Moss and a pair of Senators errors to get back into the game. After Titus Dumitru reached on an error, Omar Alfonzo reached on a fielder's choice and advanced to second when shortstop Seaver King threw away a potential double play ball; scoring two runs.

Harrisburg scored twice in the bottom of the seventh and put the game away with a pair of homers in the eighth inning off Emmanuel Chapman and Jaden Woods. Former Curve infielder Kervin Pichardo went 2-for-2 with a two-run homer, a double and two walks for the Senators.

Altoona managed three late runs in the top of the ninth when Will Taylor drew a bases loaded walk and Jesus Castillo singled home two more with a line drive to center field.

Ross and Moss paced the Curve offense with a pair of hits each. Curve pitchers issued seven walks and hit three batters in the defeat.

The Curve and Harrisburg Senators continue their week-long series on Saturday, April 24 at 6:00 p.m. Altoona will send RHP Khristian Curtis to the mound, while the Senators plan to start RHP Connor Van Scoyoc.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from April 24, 2026

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