Cavanaugh Delivers Pinch-Hit Home Run to Lift Squirrels over Patriots

Published on April 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Drew Cavanaugh belted a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to give the Richmond Flying Squirrels a 7-6, walk-off win over the Somerset Patriots on Friday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (15-3) picked up their 10th come-from-behind win of the year and second this week against the Patriots (7-11).

With Somerset ahead, 6-5, entering the bottom of the ninth, Parks Harber hit a two-out, two-strike double down to left for his first Double-A hit.

Pinch-hitting, Cavanaugh fell behind 0-2 before hitting a two-run homer over the left-field fence to win the game against Somerset reliever Chris Kean (Loss, 0-1).

It was Cavanaugh's second homer this year and the first walk-off home run at CarMax Park.

The Patriots took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with a solo homer by Jace Avina. In the top of the fourth, Jackson Castillo hit an RBI double to extend the lead to 2-0.

Trystan Vrieling, making his first start against his former team, allowed two runs over five innings with six strikeouts.

In the bottom of the fifth, Scott Bandura tied the game with a two-run homer, his second home run this year. He has 16 RBIs in his last 10 games since April 12.

Castillo moved the Patriots back ahead with a two-run single in the top of the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Aeverson Arteaga hit two-run triple to tie the score, 4-4. Adrián Sugastey followed with an RBI single to give Richmond a 5-4 lead.

Somerset reclaimed the lead in the top of the eighth. Avina hit his second solo homer of the game to tie the score. Coby Morales added a solo homer to give the Patriots a 6-5 lead.

Jack Choate (Win, 5-0) recorded three outs in the top of the ninth and had one strikeout. He is the first pitcher in the minors this year to reach five wins.

Jonah Cox went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored a run, extending his on-base streak to 16 games. He has at least one hit in 15 of 16 games he has played this year.

The series continues Saturday night at CarMax Park. Right-hander Darien Smith (2-0, 1.29) will start for Richmond countered by Somerset left-hander Kyle Carr (1-2, 6.75). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Saturday is Brandon Crawford Night presented by Richmond International Airport. Former Flying Squirrels and Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford will be on hand to be honored as the "Greatest Diamond-Era Flying Squirrel." The first 2,500 fans of all ages will receive a Brandon Crawford Player Pin. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.

-SQUIRRELS-







Eastern League Stories from April 24, 2026

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