Three-RBI Night by Ahuna Helps Lead Squirrels over Patriots

Published on April 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels jumped ahead early and rolled to a 5-2 win over the Somerset Patriots on Thursday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (14-3) improved to 8-1 in home games at CarMax Park, including two wins this week against the Patriots (7-10).

In the top of the first, Scott Bandura led off with a single and scored from first on a double by Maui Ahuna to open a 1-0 Richmond lead against Somerset starter Cade Smith (Loss, 0-1).

Jonah Cox hit a two-out, solo homer in the bottom of the second inning, his second of the season, to open a 2-0 lead. Cox has reached base in 15 games he has played this season and has at least one hit in 14 of them.

With two outs in the fourth, Cox reached with an infield single and Bandura walked. After a double steal, Ahuna drove a two-run single to left, extending the Flying Squirrels' lead to 4-0. Ahuna finished the night 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Joe Whitman (Win, 2-1) threw 5.1 innings and held the Patriots to three hits with six strikeouts. He held the Patriots off the scoreboard before departing with two runners on in the sixth, which both scored against the bullpen to close the score to 4-2.

The Flying Squirrels added a run in the bottom of the seventh on an error to push the lead to 5-2.

Mitch White (Save, 2) threw a 1-2-3 ninth to finish the game.

The series continues on Friday night at CarMax Park. Right-hander Trystan Vrieling (0-0, 6.17) will face his former team for Richmond opposed by Somerset left-hander Xavier Rivas (0-2, 9.00). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels will celebrate the 2026 Virginia Sports Hall of Fame class at CarMax Park on Friday night. It is also the first Ardillas Voladoras game of the season and features RVA Pro Wrestling postgame. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2026

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