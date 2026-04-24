New Hampshire Bests Reading 6-4 to Snap Fightins' Four-Game Win Streak

Published on April 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (9-9) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (9-7) by a score of 6-4 at FirstEnergy Stadium for the third game of this six-game series. The loss snapped a pair of streaks, as Reading had won four straight while New Hampshire was on a three-game slide entering the night. The Fightins still lead the series 2-1.

The Fisher Cats struck first in the second inning, as reigning Eastern League Player of the Week Sean Keys (7) smacked a solo home run to give New Hampshire a 1-0 advantage. This was the Blue Jays' no. 17 prospect's second round-tripper of the series.

New Hampshire kept its foot on the gas pedal in the next frame with a pair of long balls. The first slam was a solo shot off the bat of Ismael Munguia (1). Keys (8) then followed up a Jace Borefin walk with his second home run in as many at-bats. This put the Blue Jays' Double-A affiliate up 4-0 through two and a half innings.

The Fightins retaliated in the bottom half of the inning, as an Alex Binelas sacrifice fly plated Carson DeMartini. This gave Reading its first run of the evening, making the score 4-1 through the first third of regulation and marking Binelas' team-best 15th RBI of the season.

Al Pedrique's squad inked another run on the board in the fourth inning, as Bryan Rincon (2) whacked his second homer of the season to right field. This was also the Phillies no. 29 prospect's third extra base hit of the series after logging just a pair of those entering the series.

The Fisher Cats found some insurance in the top of the seventh, as a bases loaded two-run single from Aaron Parker plated Munguia and Jackson Hornung. This notched the Cats' advantage to 6-2 ahead of stretch time.

The Fightins cut the lead in half in the eighth, as Austin Murr (3) swatted a home run to right field, scoring Raylin Heredia. That would be all for the scoring, as Reading's season-high win streak ended at four.

Giussepe Velasquez (0-1) took the loss in his Double-A debut. He relinquished four earned runs on three hits with four walks and a strikeout.

Nick Garkow (2-0) got the win for the Cats, as he gave New Hampshire two innings of scoreless, hitless baseball with a walk and two strikeouts.

Conor Larkin (1) retired the final four batters in order to earn the save.

DeMartini went 2-for-5 with a run scored, giving the Phillies' no. 17 prospect back-to-back multi-hit performances. Rincon went 2-for-4 with his two-run shot.

Keys continued his dominant month with a 2-for-4 performance, including the two homers and a total of three RBI.

Reading now sits a game behind New Hampshire in the Eastern League Northeast standings.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, at 6:45 p.m. RHP Braydon Tucker is set to start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Richard Gallardo for New Hampshire. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:25 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. On Friday, the first 2,000 kids will receive a Nick Singleton Hometown Hero Penn State Bobble Head, thanks to Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Saturday night features fireworks, presented by Adams & Associates, along with a Tribute to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." The series ends Sunday with an appearance from the Phillie Phanatic, sponsored by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Honoring our Community's First Responders.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2026

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