RubberDucks Quieted by Baysox, 5-2

Published on April 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks were held scoreless through eight innings before catcher Jacob Cozart hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, as they fell to the Chesapeake Baysox, 5-2, in the third game of a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium on Thursday. Chesapeake scored three runs in the second inning and never relinquished the lead.

Turning Point

Chesapeake took control in the second inning. After loading the bases with no outs on two singles and a walk against left-hander Caden Favors, third baseman Carter Young hit a two-run single to left-center field, and left fielder Frederick Bencosme's RBI groundout made it 3-0.

Mound Presence

Favors bounced back from the three-run second inning to work three scoreless innings, including setting down 10 in a row, before a sixth-inning solo homer by first baseman Anderson De Los Santos. Favors allowed four runs - three earned - on five hits while striking out six over six innings - the longest start by an Akron pitcher this season. Right-hander and former Baysox pitcher Carter Rustad worked two innings, allowing an unearned run with three strikeouts.

Duck Tales

Akron broke through in the ninth inning when catcher Jacob Cozart hit a his second home run of the season - a two-run shot to right field, scoring shortstop Angel Genao, who had singled earlier in the inning. Genao finished 2-for-3 with two walks, while Cozart, designated hitter Christian Knapczyk, and second baseman Alex Mooney each recorded multi-hit games. Akron had baserunners in every inning but left 13 runners on base.

Notebook

Favors has given Akron three of its four longest starts this season (5 2/3, 5 1/3 and six innings his last three starts)...Genao has reached base in all 16 games he has started...Center fielder Nick Mitchell 's 10-game on-base streak ended...First baseman Jake Fox extended a nine-game on-base streak...Game Time: 2:46...Attendance: 5,288.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue the series at Chesapeake at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Prince George's Stadium. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (0-1, 18.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Baysox left-hander Sebastian Gongora (0-0, 2.70 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2026

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