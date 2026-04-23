April 23, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on April 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







K'S ON K'S The Sea Dogs are averaging 10.98 strikeouts per nine innings, with nine or more strikeouts in 13 of their first 16 games, including the last four games in a row. Nine individual Portland pitchers are averaging more than eleven strikeouts per nine innings.

BOMBS AWAY! The Sea Dogs have hit nine home runs in their last six games, with multiple home runs in four of those. Both Franklin Arias and Tyler McDonough have hit home runs in back-to-back games. The Sea Dogs had just seven total home runs with no more than one per game through their first ten games of the season.

FRANKLIN IS ON FIRE Franklin Arias hit his fifth home run of the season last night, with all of them coming in his last six games played. Arias leads Portland in nearly every statistical hitting category, including AVG (.450), On Base Percentage (.531), Hits (18), RBI (13), Home Runs (5), and even Hit By Pitch (3). His average leads all qualified minor leaguers at any level.

DIDN'T SKIP A BEAT Max Ferguson was on the Injured List from 4/8 to 4/16. In his first game back, he blasted the Sea Dogs' first grand slam of the season. Ferguson is on an eight game hit streak with at least one hit in every game he's played this season, including three doubles and three home runs. Ferguson recorded his first multi-hit game of the season in Sunday's finale, with two singles and an RBI, and his second multi-hit game of the season Tuesday night, with a double and a two-run home runs.

STEADY IMPROVEMENT Portland's team batting average has improved significantly with every series. The Sea Dogs batted just .123 on the road at Somerset, .217 in the first home series vs New Hampshire, and .241 last week at Altoona. Through the first two games of this series, Portland is batting .260 as a team with 11 extra base hits. They have not had more than 16 extra base hits in a full series up to this point.

HARTFORD RUNDOWN Hartford's offense has been on fire in Portland. The Yard Goats' team batting average is .346, and they have put up 22 runs on 27 hits, with nine for extra bases. They have displayed aggression in the base paths, stealing six bases, while only being caught one time. Portland has recorded 39% of its outs against Hartford by way of the strikeout, sitting down 21 batters across the two game stretch.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 23, 1995 - For the first time in franchise history, the Sea Dogs pushed a winning streak to 10 games. Pookie Wilson doubled twice and scored twice in Portland's 5-2 win over Bowie.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers (0-0, 2.25 ERA) makes his third start of the season today for the Sea Dogs. Rogers last pitched on April 17th, allowing two runs through 4.1 innings of work, with two hits, five walks, and two strikeouts. Rogers made his season debut on April 10th against New Hampshire, allowing two runs, none earned, in 3.2 innings pitched. Rogers played for both Portland and Greenville in 2025, ranking fourth among Red Sox minor leaguers in both innings pitched and strikeouts.







Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2026

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