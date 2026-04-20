Holobetz Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

Published on April 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs' right-handed pitcher John Holobetz has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 13th-19th.

The 23-year-old allowed one run on one hit in seven dominant innings in his lone start of the week on Saturday, April 18th, against the Altoona Curve. He struck out a career-high 11 batters and issued just one walk. He tossed 4.1 perfect innings to begin the game before allowing the first base runner. Holobetz threw just 74 pitches.

In three starts this season, Holobetz has notched a 1-1 record with a 1.13 ERA and 23 strikeouts. He ranks among the league leaders in ERA-1.13 (2nd), strikeouts- 23 (2nd), innings pitched- 16.0 (2nd), average against- .113 (3rd), and WHIP- 0.69 (3rd).

Holobetz was acquired by the Red Sox from the Milwaukee Brewers along with outfielder Yophery Rodriguez and a Competitive Balance Round A selection in exchange for RHP Quinn Preister on May 5, 2025. He enters the 2026 season ranked as the Red Sox number 14 prospect by MLB.com.

The Sea Dogs are home this week for a six-game homestand against the Hartford Yard Goats during school vacation week, April 21-26. Tickets are available for all games and can be purchased by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or online at seadogs.com.







Eastern League Stories from April 20, 2026

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