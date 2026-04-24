Sea Dogs Walk-Off with 5-4 Win in 10 Innings

Published on April 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, ME - The Portland Sea Dogs beat the Hartford Yard Goats 5-4 in ten innings, completing a three-run comeback to earn their second walkoff of the season.

Franklin Arias launched a game-tying two-run home run over the Maine Monster in the bottom of the ninth inning, his sixth in his last seven games. Max Ferguson was two-for-two as a pinch hitter, delivering clutch singles in the ninth and tenth innings to deliver the Sea Dogs the win.

Hartford jumped out to an early lead in the first inning. Dyan Jorge singled and advanced to third on a balk and a sacrifice bunt. Braylen Wimmer walked and made a move to steal second, inducing a throwdown from Johanfran Garcia, who made his season debut behind the plate today. Garcia's throw went wide, the first of three overthrows to second, and Jorge stole home, putting the Yard Goats out in front 1-0.

It was quiet until the fourth inning, when the Sea Dogs bounced back with an Ahbram Liendo sacrifice fly, scoring Garcia, who had walked to lead off the inning.

The Sea Dogs stranded two runners on base, and were unable to keep the lead for long. In the top of the fifth inning, Andy Perez stole three bases in a row on the second overthrow of the day from Garcia. Perez advanced to third on the throw, and stole home after Miguel Bleis first bobbled and then stumbled collecting the ball in the outfield.

Johanfran Garcia poked a sacrifice hit to second base in the bottom half of the fifth inning, scoring Marvin Alcantara, who had led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a Nate Baez double. Once again, the Sea Dogs stranded two on base, as they headed to the sixth inning tied 2-2.

RHP Patrick Halligan entered out of the bullpen for Portland, immediately walking two batters. Halligan ended up allowing two runs on one hit and four walks, throwing 40 pitches in the sixth inning alone.

Trailing 4-2, the Sea Dogs only brought six batters to the plate in the seventh and eighth innings, though they were on the wrong side of some spectacular plays in the outfield by Hartford. First, Braylon Wimmer laid out for a diving grab in center field to rob Miguel Bleis of a hit that looked like a sure double off the bat. In the eighth, McDonough reached on a Hartford error. With the hit and run on, Caden Rose flared a ball down the right field line. GJ Hill made a diving grab of his own with a heroic throw from his knees to double up McDonough at first, ending the inning.

Cooper Adams came back out in the top of the ninth inning, collecting two outs before walking Cole Messina. Bryant Betancourt doubled on a line drive to the deep corner of right field. Messina thought he had time to go home, but the Sea Dogs executed a perfect relay, from McDonough to Arias to Garcia, to get the bang-bang third out of the inning on a tag play at the plate.

Down two in the bottom of the ninth inning, Manager Chad Epperson sent in Max Ferguson to pinch hit for Ahbram Liendo. Ferguson came through with a single and was standing aboard first when Franklin Arias launched a massive home run over the Maine Monster to tie the game at 4-4!

Two more quick outs sent the game to extras for the first time all season. Cooper Adams came back out to pitch his fourth inning and stranded the Yard Goats' designated runner at third, roaring as he walked off the mound.

Miguel Bleis started the inning at second base as the Sea Dogs' designated runner. Johanfran Garcia led off the inning and grounded out to third, advancing Bleis. Ehrhard struck out for the second out of the inning, and Tyler McDonough was intentionally walked, leaving runners on the corners with two outs. Epperson made another substitution, pinch-hitting Will Turner, the Eastern League leader in walks, for Caden Rose. Turner came through with a walk on a full count, loading the bases for Max Ferguson.

For the second time tonight, Max Ferguson came through in the clutch, delivering a line drive single to center field to walk it off for the Sea Dogs, who won 5-4. It was the first time Portland led all night.

RHP Cooper Adams (3-0, 3.46 ERA) earned the win with 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks with four strikeouts. RHP Cade Denton was handed the loss, allowing the walk-off run to Ferguson. RHP Carlos Torres (BS, 2) was tagged with the blown save.

A Sea Dogs pitcher to be announced will face LHP Alberto Pacheco (0-1, 7.71 ERA) tomorrow evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 pm ET.







Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2026

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