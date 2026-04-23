De Los Santos, Bullpen Lead Baysox to Thursday Afternoon Win over RubberDucks

Published on April 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - Another big day at the plate from Anderson De Los Santos helped lead the Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, to victory on Thursday afternoon over the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by a 5-2 final.

Chesapeake (9-8) saw the 22-year-old De Los Santos tally three hits and score three of the five Baysox runs on Thursday. The slugger finished a triple shy of the cycle for the second time this season. His performance was punctuated by a sixth-inning solo homer that arched over the left field wall for his third long ball of the season.

De Los Santos has flourished in his debut season at Double-A thus far. Through his first 15 games at the level, his .357 average leads the team and is third in the league, while his 1.193 OPS is second-best amongst Eastern League hitters (min. 50 PA).

De Los Santos helped Chesapeake open the scoring in its three-run second inning. His single aided the Baysox in loading the bases with no one out against Akron left-handed starter Caden Favors (L, 1-2). Carter Young dunked a two-run single into left field to build an early Baysox lead.

Young has been a prime run producer for Chesapeake this week. The Baysox infielder has gone 3-for-9 in the series with 7 RBI. Frederick Bencosme added an RBI groundout later in the frame to extend the advantage to 3-0.

De Los Santos' homer lengthened the lead to 4-0. His third hit of the game was an eighth-inning double that pushed him to third on an error, before he came home on a Griff O'Ferrall sac fly.

On the mound, the Baysox navigated traffic throughout the afternoon. Left-handed starter Luis De León struck out four through three scoreless frames but exited the game in the fourth inning as a precaution after being struck with a comebacker on his non-throwing arm.

The Chesapeake bullpen would take it from there. Right-hander Cohen Achen (W, 1-0) took over and tossed a pair of scoreless innings. After right-hander Daniel Lloyd contributed a scoreless sixth, a pair of walks in the seventh were inherited by right-hander Tyson Neighbors, who stranded the bases loaded in the frame before getting a double play ball to wiggle out of the eighth. The Baysox forced the RubberDucks to go 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13 runners on base on Thursday.

Akron ended the late shutout bid with a two-run homer in the ninth but were unable to push any further.

Chesapeake has won two of the first three against Akron this week and won seven of nine at home to begin 2026.

The Baysox continue the homestand against the RubberDucks on Friday night. Left-hander Sebastian Gongora (0-0, 2.70 ERA) is set to take the ball for Chesapeake, against Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (0-1, 18.00 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2026

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