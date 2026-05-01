Baysox Silenced by SeaWolves on Thursday Night

Published on April 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Erie, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a 5-1 final on Thursday night.

The SeaWolves did all the scoring on two swings Thursday. In the third, after retiring the game's first seven batters with four strikeouts, left-handed starter Sebastian Gongora yielded a solo home run to Erie's Andrew Jenkins to suddenly open the scoring and grant the SeaWolves a 1-0 lead. Things complicated for Chesapeake in the fifth. A double from Jenkins, a walk, and a fielder's choice loaded the bases with one out, prompting Gongora (L, 0-1) to be lifted for right-hander Tyson Neighbors. With two outs in the inning, Erie's John Peck came to the plate and in a lengthy battle with Neighbors, hit a grand slam out to left-center field for his third homer of the series to establish a 5-0 SeaWolves advantage.

The Baysox bats struggled to get going against left-handed starter Lael Lockhart on Thursday. A Brandon Butterworth triple and a pair of walks loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the third, but Chesapeake was unable to bring a run home. Despite the Baysox drawing five walks, Lockhart (W, 1-0) kept Chesapeake off the board through his five and one-third innings on Thursday with six strikeouts.

The Baysox bullpen branched the remainder of the game well. Right-handers Cohen Achen and Daniel Lloyd combined for three scoreless frames.

The Baysox eventually got on the board in the ninth. Aron Estrada led off the final frame with an opposite-field double, coming home after a pair of groundouts. The Baysox have dropped two of the first three in Erie this week.

Chesapeake looks to even the six-game series on Friday night. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm ET from UPMC Park.

Chesapeake's next homestand will begin on Tuesday, May 5 when the Baysox host the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, for the first of a six-game series. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2026

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