Reading Throttles Hartford 15-5 Behind Historic Third Inning

Published on April 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Hartford, CT) - The Reading Fightin Phils (11-12) dominated the Hartford Yard Goats (10-13) with a 15-5 showing at Dunkin' Park on Thursday night. The 15-run outburst marked a season-high for Reading, as the Fightins claimed their first win of this six-game set.

The R-Phils opened up the scoring early, as an Alex Binelas (9) opposite field solo home run gave Reading a 1-0 advantage in the second inning. This round-tripper tied Binelas atop the Eastern League home run leaderboard with New Hampshire Fisher Cats slugger Sean Keys.

In the next inning, the Fightin Phils would pour on 11 runs for a historic scoring outburst. Dante Nori got the party started, as the Phillies' no. 7 prospect roped an RBI double down the right field line to plate Austin Murr. Carson DeMartini followed suit, as his RBI single to right field scored Dylan Campbell to make the score 3-0. A Binelas bases loaded walk tacked on another run before Aroon Escobar (2) swatted a grand slam to left center field.

This already marked Reading's third grand slam in just 23 games this season and the team's second homer in as many innings. Raylin Heredia and Campbell both roped RBI doubles to push the Fightins' lead to 10-0. Nori grounded out to score Murr before another DeMartini RBI knock plated Campbell.

In all, 16 Reading hitters stepped up to the plate with the first 11 reaching base safely. It was the first time this group scored 10 runs in an inning since June 13, 2023 against the Yard Goats. DeMartini became the first R-Phils batter to log multiple hits in an inning since Marcus Lee accomplished the feat against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on May 22, 2024.

After a historic inning of offense, Al Pedrique's squad found itself up 12-0 through three stanzas.

The Fightin Phils kept the pedal down in the fourth, as Heredia's 12th double of the season plated Hettiger. Campbell's RBI single, scoring Heredia, gave Reading a 14-0 advantage through three and a half frames.

Hartford retaliated in the bottom of the fourth on an Aidan Longwell (3) solo home run. This was Longwell's second home run of the series, making the score 14-1.

Longwell continued his productive night in the sixth inning, belting a two-run double to center field to plate Dyan Jorge and Andy Perez. Longwell's second extra base hit of the evening cut the deficit to 14-3.

In the seventh inning, Bryan Rincon's RBI sacrifice fly, scoring Nori, bolstered Reading's lead further.

The Yard Goats would answer on the other end of the seven inning stretch, as Jose Torres' (3) solo home run gave Hartford its fourth run of the game. Perez then rolled into an RBI groundout, plating Zach Kokoska, to make the game 15-5.

Colin Peluse (1-0) claimed his first win of the season. The Wake Forest alum relinquished two runs on three hits with a pair of strikeouts in two frames. Cade Denton (0-3) took the loss, as he allowed one earned run on one hit with a walk and two strikeouts before the Fightins rattled off an 11-run third inning. Former Rockies farmhand Gabriel Barbosa ran through the first four innings, allowing just one-run on two hits while striking out six in his longest outing of 2026.

Every Fightin Phils starter got on base and scored at least one run. DeMartini, Heredia, Campbell and Nori all logged multi-hit performances.

Longwell dazzled for the Yard Goats, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBI despite the loss.

Hartford leads this six-game series 2-1 entering the weekend, while Reading leads the season series 5-4. These two Eastern League groups will clash 24 times this season.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, at 7:10 p.m. RHP Braydon Tucker will start for Reading, while Hartford will send RHP Eiberson Castellano to the mound. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, May 5, through Sunday, May 10, against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Tuesday is an 11 AM Education Day Game, thanks to Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. Wednesday features a 90's Baseball Tribute with "Sandlot" Cobranded Merchandise Available. Thursday night is an Animated Racecar Tribute with "Cars" Cobranded Merchandise Available. Friday night features fireworks, sponsored by you local Kia dealers. Saturday is the first Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show of the season, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, honoring our Extraordinary Staff During Nurses and Hospital Week. The series ends Sunday with a Mother's Day Tote Bag giveaway for the first 2,000 women 18 & older, presented by Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2026

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