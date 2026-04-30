Curve Drop Education Day Marathon, 18-6

Published on April 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Altoona battled the Richmond Flying Squirrels into the 11th inning, but dropped an 18-6 decision on Thursday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona held a 4-2 lead after seven innings but couldn't close out the victory despite scoring the game-tying run in both the ninth and tenth innings.

Altoona picked up 13 hits and drew 13 walks, but, despite batting 7-for-24 with runners in scoring position, they left 21 runners stranded; the most in an Eastern League game since May 1, 2015.

Five Curve batters notched multi-hit games as Callan Moss, Titus Dumitru, Jesus Castillo, Will Taylor and Keiner Delgado all had two-hit days. Delgado drove in three runs and was on base four times. Taylor walked three times for the first time this season. All nine starters for the Curve reached base safely.

Righty Peyton Stumbo made his fourth start of the season and tossed 4.1 innings with four strikeouts. He yielded four hits on two runs with just one of them earned via a leadoff homer to Richmond's Scott Bandura to begin the game. Po-Yu Chen made his first appearance out of the bullpen this season and tossed four innings. He allowed three runs including a game-tying, two-run, two-out double in the eighth that knotted Altoona and Richmond, 4-4.

Richmond took a 5-4 lead in the ninth with a pair of base hits before Delgado drove in Taylor in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extras. Both teams plated a run in the 10th and sent Altoona to their longes game of the season. The Flying Squirrels scored 12 times in the top of the 11th and took an 18-6 lead despite recording only six hits and they took advantage of three Curve errors in the inning. The 12 runs allowed by Altoona were the most runs allowed in a single inning in franchise history.

Altoona and Richmond will play two seven inning games on Friday with the first of the pair beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The second game will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. The Curve will send LHP Dominic Perachi to the mound against RHP Trystan Vrieling for Richmond. Game two's starter for Altoona is yet to be determined as they will face Flying Squirrels' RHP Darien Smith.

With the five runs scored in the game, Curve fans can get 50% off a regular menu priced pizza at Papa John's on Saturday with the promo code CURVE50.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2026

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