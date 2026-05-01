Longwell and Torres Homer in Yard Goats Loss

Published on April 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Aidan Longwell and Jose Torres homered but the Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Reading Fightin Phils 15-5 on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. The Fightin Phils sent sixteen hitters to the plate and scored a season-high eleven runs in the third inning, while winning their first game in Hartford this week. Longwell's solo homer in the bottom of the fourth was his third of the season and second in back-to-back games.

Reading opened the scoring in the top of the second when Alex Binelas hit his ninth home run of the season off Yard Goats starter Cade Denton, giving the Fightin Phils a 1-0 lead.

The Fightin Phils broke the game open in the top of the third as they sent sixteen hitters to the plate and scored eleven runs, extending Reading's lead to 12-0.

Reading added a pair of runs in the top of the fourth on RBI-hits from Raylin Heredia and Dylan Campbell, making the score 14-0.

The Yard Goats got on the board in the bottom of the fourth when Longwell crushed a solo home run off Reading starter Gabriel Barbosa, making it a 14-1 ballgame. The homer was Longwell's third of the season and second in consecutive games.

Hartford scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth when Aidan Longwell roped an RBI-double into center field, making the score 14-3.

The Fightin Phils added a run in the top of the seventh on an RBI sac-fly from Bryan Rincon, extending Reading's lead to 15-3.

The Yard Goats scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Jose Torres smashed his third home run of the season, making the score 15-4. Then, Zach Kokoska scored from third on a fielder's choice, making it a 15-5 ballgame.

The Yard Goats continue their six game series against the Reading Fightin Phils on Friday night at 7:10 pm. Intergalactic weekend begins with Space Night featuring Star Wars post game fireworks and an appearance from Coco Baby!! RHP Eiberson Castellano takes the mound for the Yard Goats against RHP Braydon Tucker who will start for the Fightin Phils. The game will be streamed on MiLB.TV and Bally Live and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Colin Peluse (1-0)

LP: Cade Denton (0-3)

Time: 2:49







Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2026

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