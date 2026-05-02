Longwell Records Three Hits, Yard Goats Fall to Fightin Phils

Published on May 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Aidan Longwell recorded three hits including a pair of doubles but the Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Reading Fightin Phils 11-3 on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. The Fightin Phils offense recorded 17 hits and scored runs in six of the nine innings. Reading Fightin Phils starter Braydon Tucker limited the Yard Goats offense to just two runs in six innings, while striking out three and walking just one Yard Goats hitter. Hartford scored a run in the ninth on an RBI-single from Conner Capel.

Reading got on the board first by scoring a pair of runs off Yard Goats starter Eiberson Castellano. Alex Binelas grounded into a fielder's choice that allowed Bryan Rincon to score, then Aaron Escobar grounded into a forceout that allowed Carson DeMartini to score and give the Fightin Phils a 2-0 lead.

The Yard Goats got on the board in the bottom of the second when Benny Montgomery lined an RBI-single into center field off Reading starter Braydon Tucker, cutting Reading's lead to 2-1.

The Fightin Phils added to their lead by scoring four runs in the top of the third. Bryan Rincon hit an RBI-single, making the score 3-1. DeMartini hit a two-run home run, his fourth of the season, making it a 5-1 ballgame. Raylin Heredia grounded into a forceout that allowed Alex Binelas to score, extending Reading's lead to 6-1.

Hartford responded with a run in the bottom of the third. Aidan Longwell roped an RBI-single into left field, making the score 6-2.

Rincon hit his third home run of the season in the top of the fourth, making it a 7-2 ballgame.

Reading added a run in the top of the sixth when Rincon scored on a double steal, extending the Fightin Phils lead to 8-2. Dante Nori hit an RBI-single in the top of the eighth, making it a 9-2 ballgame.

Reading scored a pair of runs in the top of the ninth. Kehden Hettiger scored on a passed ball in the top of the ninth, making the score 10-2. Then, Nori hit an RBI-single, making it an 11-2 ballgame.

Capel cranked an RBI-single into left field in the bottom of the ninth, making the score 11-3.

The Yard Goats continue their six game series against the Reading Fightin Phils on Saturday night at 6:10 pm. Intergalactic weekend continues with post game fireworks set to Star Wars music!! RHP Jake Brooks gets the start for the Yard Goats against RHP Luke Russo who will take the mound for the Fightin Phils. The game will be streamed on MiLB.TV and Bally Live and broadcast on the free Audacy app.







Eastern League Stories from May 1, 2026

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