Smith, Bednar Shut out Curve in Doubleheader Split

Published on May 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels split a doubleheader with the Altoona Curve on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field, losing the first game, 5-4, before a 10-0 shutout in the second game.

The Flying Squirrels (19-5) have now lost multiple games in a series for the first time this season but improved to 8-2 this year against the Curve (7-17).

Game 1

Win: Jaycob Deese (1-1)

Loss: Manuel Mercedes (1-1)

Save: Emmanuel Chapman (2)

TOG: 2:09

The Flying Squirrels jumped out to a 4-0 lead before allowing five runs in the sixth, losing to the Curve, 5-4, in the first game of the doubleheader.

Trystan Vrieling did not allow a run in his first five innings before surrendering a two-run homer to Shawn Ross in the bottom of the sixth. He departed with two runners on base.

Facing Manuel Mercedes (Loss, 1-1), Omar Alfonzo hit a three-run double to give the Curve a 5-4 lead.

The Flying Squirrels put a runner on against Emmanuel Chapman (Save, 2) in the top of the seventh, but he recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.

Aeverson Arteaga opened the scoring with a solo homer in the second, his first of the year.

In the second, Zach Morgan stole second and Bo Davidson ran home from third on the throw to open a 2-0 Richmond lead.

Drew Cavanaugh hit a two-run homer in the top of the sixth against reliever Jaycob Deese (Win, 1-1) to push the Flying Squirrels lead to 4-0.

Jonah Cox went 3-for-3 and hit two triples, tying a franchise record. He became the fifth player in Flying Squirrels history to triple twice in a single game.

Game 2

Win: Darien Smith (4-0)

Loss: Noah Murdock (0-1)

Save: --

TOG: 2:12

Attendance: 2,787

The Flying Squirrels jumped ahead in the first and rolled to a 10-0 lead over the Curve in the second game of the doubleheader.

Darien Smith (Win, 4-0) worked around a career-high four walks with the help of three double plays and pitched five scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to an Eastern League-best 1.08. Will Bednar struck out three over the final two innings to finish the Flying Squirrels' first shutout of the season.

The Flying Squirrels' first five batters all reached base and scored against Curve starter and Richmond native Noah Murdock (Loss, 0-1), who was making his Altoona debut.

Scott Bandura and Maui Ahuna worked back-to-back walks and Sabin Ceballos was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Bo Davidson followed with an infield single to score the first run.

Charlie Szykowny added a two-run single before Murdock recorded a strikeout for the game's first out, his only out recorded.

Adrian Sugastey hit a two-run single later in the inning to open a 5-0 Flying Squirrels lead.

In the top of the sixth, Jack Payton hit a two-run homer to left, his first at Double-A.

Jonah Cox led off the seventh with a double to extend his on-base streak to 22 games and later scored on a wild pitch. With four hits in the doubleheader, he raised his MiLB-leading batting average to .419.

Szykowny and Payton both hit two-out RBI singles to extend the Richmond lead to 10-0.

The series continues with on Saturday evening at Peoples Natural Gas Field. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park for a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians from next Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 1, 2026

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