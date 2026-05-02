Rumble Ponies Drop Friday Night Game at New Hampshire

Published on May 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Manchester, N.H. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (9-16) drop their fourth game over their last five to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-9) from Delta Dental Stadium, 11-4.

New Hampshire put up six runs in the bottom half of the first inning off right-hander Jordan Geber (1-2), who made his third start of the season.

Centerfielder Jace Bohrofen, first baseman Sean Keys, shortstop Jay Harry, second baseman Nick Goodwin, and left fielder Jorge Burgos all highlighted the inning. Keys, Goodwin, and Harry all drove in a run, chalking up doubles to make it 6-0.

Binghamton got two back in the top half of the fourth inning as right fielder Jose Ramos smashed a double off the center field wall to score first baseman Jacob Reimer, and left fielder JT Schwartz followed with an RBI single to make it a 6-2 game.

Right-hander Richard Gallardo (2-0) went 6.0 innings for the eighth time in his pro career, allowing just two earned runs and not walking a batter while striking out five. Right-hander Alex Amalfi got the 3.0 inning save (2), allowing two earned runs and striking out five.

In the fifth inning, the Fisher Cats got two more runs, as Jay Harry knocked in his second and third RBIs of the night with another double and Cutter Coffey slapped an RBI single to right field. Ramos threw Coffey out at second to end the frame as New Hampshire led 9-2.

The Fisher Cats used the long ball in the seventh inning as catcher Aaron Parker and designated hitter Jackson Hornung smashed his second homer of the season to give New Hampshire an 11-2 lead.

Ramos had a big night for Binghamton, cashing in three RBIs and smacking his third in the top of the eighth inning, scoring second baseman Diego Mosquera, who had a two-hit game and reached base all three times.

The Rumble Ponies continue a seven-game series on Saturday afternoon in Manchester, New Hampshire, from Delta Dental Stadium against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays). First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Jose Ramos is riding a four-game hit streak after tonight's game (2-for-4, R, 2B, 3 RBI)...JT Schwartz knocked in his fourth run of the season (1-for-4, RBI)...Diego Mosquera (2-for-2, R, BB)...Felipe De La Cruz, (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO)...Wyatt Young (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO + (1-for-4).







Eastern League Stories from May 1, 2026

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