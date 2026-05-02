John Peck Stays Hot in SeaWolves 7-4 Win over Chesapeake

Published on May 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (11-14) put together a third straight victory over the Chesapeake Baysox (11-13) on a night that began with some fantastic pitching and was once again capitalized with a brilliant offensive output from infielder John Peck.

Peck continued his unbelievable week at the plate as the California native started his evening with a first-inning double. In his next at bat, he blasted his fourth homer in as many days. He leads the SeaWolves with six home runs and is the first Erie player with more than 20 RBI this season.

The first inning began with some quick scores for the SeaWolves. Peyton Graham walked which was immediately followed by Brett Callahan 's 3rd home run of the season--his first since the opening series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. EJ Exposito added a long ball of his own as part of the five-run first inning.

Reliever Colin Fields was tabbed for the start of tonight's bullpen game by SeaWolves Manager Tony Cappuccilli. Fields tossed two scoreless frames before he was relieved by lefty Johan Simon. Simon racked up two scoreless innings of his own. The southpaw struck out one and did not allow a hit.

Tyler Owens and Wandisson Charles handled the back-end bullpen duties for the Howlers. They combined for two total hits. Charles surrendered a two-run homer to infielder Griff O'Ferrall, which made it a 7-4 game, the score which would hold for the final.

Erie and Chesapeake are back in action tomorrow at 1:35 PM for game five of the six-game series.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups, are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from May 1, 2026

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