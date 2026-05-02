Gallardo Rumbles Ponies, Offense Explodes in Friday Victory

Published on May 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Richard Gallardo tossed a quality start and New Hampshire's offense scored 11 runs in a Friday night thumping of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Delta Dental Stadium, 11-4. It was the first time Gallardo reached six innings in an outing since June 9, 2023.

Gallardo's (W, 2-0) completed the second quality start by a New Hampshire (14-9) pitcher in the series. He allowed two earned runs in six innings and struck out five. RHP Alex Amalfi (SV, 2) tossed the final three innings and secured his second save of the season. Binghamton (9-16) starter Jordan Geber (L, 1-2) was tagged for six earned runs in three innings. He allowed five hits and walked three in the contest.

Tonight's top takeaways:

Jace Bohrofen extended his on-base streaks in the win (22). Richard Gallardo logged six innings, the first time he has reached that mark in a game since June 9, 2023. Every Fisher Cats' starter reached base in the win. Eric Snow made his Double-A debut as a pinch hitter. Aaron Parker slugged his first Double-A home run.

New Hampshire scored six runs in the first. Following a leadoff walk and a groundout, outfielder Jace Bohrofen lined an RBI single. First baseman Sean Keys ripped an RBI double which made it 2-0. After a lineout, infielders Jay Harry and Nick Goodwin plated runs on a pair of doubles. Jorge Burgos put the cherry on top with a two-run single and the Fisher Cats exited the first inning with a 6-0 lead.

Binghamton scored a pair of runs in the top of the fourth. With a runner on second and one out, outfielder Jose Ramos cracked an RBI double. Two batters later, left fielder JT Schwartz ripped an RBI single and cut the Rumble Ponies' deficit to four.

The Fisher Cats' bats stayed hot in the fifth. Harry's solid day at the plate continued as he clubbed a two-run double. The next batter, Cutter Coffey, laced an RBI single and made it 9-2.

In the seventh, Parker (1) smashed his first Double-A home run. Three batters later, Jackson Hornung (1) cracked an opposite field blast which extended New Hampshire's lead to 11-2.

Binghamton scratched across a pair of runs in the eighth, but Amalfi was able to secure the final nine outs of the game which secured a series win for the Fisher Cats.

The series continues Saturday, May 2 with first pitch slated for 1:05 PM. Fisher Cats RHP Fernando Perez (0-1, 9.00 ERA) will start, and the Rumble Ponies will counter with LHP Jordan Santucci (0-3, 5.71 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:45 on Bally Live, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from May 1, 2026

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