Saturday Game against Binghamton Suspended to Rain

Published on May 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Afternoon showers kept the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-9) and Binghamton Rumble Ponies (9-16) from completing their Saturday contest at Delta Dental Stadium, as the game was suspended in the bottom of the fourth due to inclement weather. The game will resume on Sunday, May 3 at 12:05 PM and the series finale will occur shortly after. Game two will be a seven-inning contest.

The game will resume in the bottom of the fourth inning with two outs and the bases loaded. The Fisher Cats had a 2-1 lead over the Rumble Ponies prior to the rain, with both New Hampshire runs scoring on a two-run home run from Nick Goodwin.

RHP Fernando Perez started the contest and went 3-2/3 innings and struck out two. He allowed an earned run on two hits and six walks. Reliever Nate Garkow secured the final out of the fourth in his third appearance of the series.

Fans can catch both games on Bally Live, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Fans can purchase 2026 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.







Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2026

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