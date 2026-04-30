Cats Handle Ponies Behind Harry's Heroics, McElvain's Quality Start

Published on April 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Chris McElvain became the first New Hampshire (13-8) pitcher to record a quality start, and Jay Harry tallied four RBIs as the Fisher Cats completed a doubleheader sweep of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (8-15) on Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium, with wins 8-2 and 5-3. McElvain tied a career-high with six strong innings, and Harry has 11 RBIs in his last 10 games.

In game one, McElvain (W, 1-0) tossed a quality start, allowing two runs in six innings of work. He struck out five in his first Double-A Win. Infielder Cutter Coffey recorded three hits in the win and blew the game open with a three-run double in the third inning.

RHP Austin Marozas started game two and went 2-2/3 innings in his first start of the season. He struck out four but allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks. Reliever Geison Urbaez (W, 2-1) followed with 2-1/3 innings of one-run ball. Conor Larkin (SV, 2) secured a six-out save to compete the doubleheader sweep.

Tonight's top takeaways:

Jackson Hornung and Jace Bohrofen both extend on-base streaks in the wins (20). Chris McElvain tossed the first quality start of 2026 for the Fisher Cats. New Hampshire secured their second double header sweep of the season. Cutter Coffey recorded his first Double-A three-hit and three-RBI game

Game 1

A day after they were no-hit, Binghamton loaded the bases in the top of the first. First baseman Nick Lorusso cracked an RBI single and outfielder TT Bowens smashed a sacrifice fly, which gave the Rumble Ponies a 2-0 lead.

New Hampshire answered in the bottom of the second. With one out, a walk and two singles from catcher Aaron Parker and second baseman Coffey loaded the bases. Shortstop Harry tagged a two-run double and tied the game. Outfielder Ismael Munguia rolled an RBI groundout and gave the Cats the lead.

The Fisher Cats' bats stayed hot in the third. New Hampshire loaded the bases again and Coffey cleared them with a double. The Cats' final run came in the fifth when newcomer Adrian Pinto recorded his first Double-A RBI on a fielder's choice and made it 8-2.

Game 2

Binghamton struck first again in game two. After two runners reached, left fielder Jose Ramos laced a two-run single and pushed the Rumble Ponies out in front. An additional run crossed in the top of the fourth on an RBI double from center fielder Eli Serrano II, which extended the lead to 3-0.

New Hampshire was held hitless until the fourth. Third baseman Sean Keys singled and left fielder Jorge Burgos doubled. Following a strikeout, catcher Patrick Winkel popped a two-run knock and made it 3-2.

The Cats took the lead in the fifth. With two on, outfielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. tied the game on a single. A walk loaded the bases with the bags full, Harry ripped a go-ahead two-run single, which gave New Hampshire a 5-3 lead.

The series continues Thursday, April 30 with first pitch slated for 6:03 PM. Fisher Cats RHP Gage Stanifer (0-1, 7.98 ERA) will start and the Rumble Ponies will counter with RHP Brendan Girton (1-1, 4.02 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:43 on Bally Live, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, WKXL, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.