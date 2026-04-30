Big First Inning Boosts Akron to 8-3 Win over Harrisburg

Published on April 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Jacob Cozart and Nick Mitchell drove in five in the first to power the Akron RubberDucks past the Harrisburg Senators 8-3 on Wednesday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

Akron got the offense going right from the start. Angel Genao, Ralphy Velazquez and Wuilfredo Antunez each walked to load the bases with no outs. Cozart beat the Senators shift with a double down the line in left to unload the bases and put Akron ahead 3-0. Mitchell followed with a deep home run to the slide in right to make it 5-0 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Caden Favors was effectively wild on Wednesday night. The left-hander scattered seven walks over four and two-thirds innings while striking out two but did not allow a hit. The only run Favors allowed was in the second when back-to-back walks followed by back-to-back fielder's choices plated Caleb Lomavita to make it 5-1 Akron. Carter Rustad struck out three over a scoreless inning and a third. Adam Tulloch tossed two scoreless innings. Hunter Stanely allowed two runs in the ninth.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks offense kept adding on throughout the night. In the bottom of the second, Alex Mooney reached on an error before advancing to third on a single by Genao. Antunez lifted a sac-fly to center to score Mooney and make it 6-1 RubberDucks. In the fourth, Cameron Barstad doubled before coming around to score later in the inning on a Genao sac-fly. Akron's final run of the night came in the sixth when Joe Lampe walked to open the inning before scoring two batters later on a Mooney sac-fly.

Notebook

Mitchell's first inning home run was his third of the season and second at 7 17 Credit Union Park...Velazquez singled in the eighth to extend his season-long hitting streak to five games (his first inning walk extended his season-long on-base streak to 10 games)...Akron worked eight walks in the game to increase its Eastern League team lead to 132 walks on the season...Game Time: 2:33...Attendance: 2,495.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Harrisburg Senators at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Thursday, April 30 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (0-1, 12.75 ERA) will take the mound against Harrisburg left-hander Jackson Kent (1-0, 3.72 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2026

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