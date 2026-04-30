Big First Inning Boosts Akron to 8-3 Win over Harrisburg
Published on April 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Jacob Cozart and Nick Mitchell drove in five in the first to power the Akron RubberDucks past the Harrisburg Senators 8-3 on Wednesday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.
Turning Point
Akron got the offense going right from the start. Angel Genao, Ralphy Velazquez and Wuilfredo Antunez each walked to load the bases with no outs. Cozart beat the Senators shift with a double down the line in left to unload the bases and put Akron ahead 3-0. Mitchell followed with a deep home run to the slide in right to make it 5-0 RubberDucks.
Mound Presence
Caden Favors was effectively wild on Wednesday night. The left-hander scattered seven walks over four and two-thirds innings while striking out two but did not allow a hit. The only run Favors allowed was in the second when back-to-back walks followed by back-to-back fielder's choices plated Caleb Lomavita to make it 5-1 Akron. Carter Rustad struck out three over a scoreless inning and a third. Adam Tulloch tossed two scoreless innings. Hunter Stanely allowed two runs in the ninth.
Duck Tales
The RubberDucks offense kept adding on throughout the night. In the bottom of the second, Alex Mooney reached on an error before advancing to third on a single by Genao. Antunez lifted a sac-fly to center to score Mooney and make it 6-1 RubberDucks. In the fourth, Cameron Barstad doubled before coming around to score later in the inning on a Genao sac-fly. Akron's final run of the night came in the sixth when Joe Lampe walked to open the inning before scoring two batters later on a Mooney sac-fly.
Notebook
Mitchell's first inning home run was his third of the season and second at 7 17 Credit Union Park...Velazquez singled in the eighth to extend his season-long hitting streak to five games (his first inning walk extended his season-long on-base streak to 10 games)...Akron worked eight walks in the game to increase its Eastern League team lead to 132 walks on the season...Game Time: 2:33...Attendance: 2,495.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Harrisburg Senators at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Thursday, April 30 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (0-1, 12.75 ERA) will take the mound against Harrisburg left-hander Jackson Kent (1-0, 3.72 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2026
- Cats Handle Ponies Behind Harry's Heroics, McElvain's Quality Start - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Rumble Ponies Swept by Fisher Cats in Wednesday's Doubleheader - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Big First Inning Boosts Akron to 8-3 Win over Harrisburg - Akron RubberDucks
- Fightins Drop Second Straight Game at Hartford - Reading Fightin Phils
- Baysox Fall to SeaWolves on Dreary Wednesday Night - Chesapeake Baysox
- Senators Offense Quieted by RubberDucks, Fall 8-3 - Harrisburg Senators
- SeaWolves Pitching Flourishes in 7-3 Win over Chesapeake - Erie SeaWolves
- Carlos Rodón Currently Scheduled to Rehab with Somerset Patriots on Thursday, April 30 - Somerset Patriots
- Cole Deals, Avina Homers in Both Ends of Doubleheader Split - Somerset Patriots
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 29 at Akron - Harrisburg Senators
- Squirrels, Curve Postoned on Wednesday Night - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Sea Dogs Split Double Header against Somerset - Portland Sea Dogs
- Curve and Flying Squirrels Postpone Wednesday Affair - Altoona Curve
- George Lombard Jr. Promoted from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Somerset Patriots
- April 29, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yankees Call up Former Somerset Patriots RHP Elmer Rodriguez to Make MLB Debut - Somerset Patriots
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Akron RubberDucks Stories
- Big First Inning Boosts Akron to 8-3 Win over Harrisburg
- Ducks Drop Series Opener 3-0 to Harrisburg
- Mitchell's Homer Lifts Ducks to 10-5 Finale Win at Chesapeake
- Wilkinson's Hitless Start Not Enough in Akron's 3-2, 12-Inning Loss at Chesapeake
- Velazquez Hits Grand Slam, Ducks Outslug Baysox, 10-8