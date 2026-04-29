Ducks Drop Series Opener 3-0 to Harrisburg

Published on April 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Harrisburg Senators struck out six and surrendered just three hits in their 3-0 shutout win over the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

The Senators jumped ahead in the top of the second as Sam Peterson singled before advancing to second on a ground out. After stealing third base, Peterson came around to score on a Caleb Lomavita sac-fly to make it 1-0 Harrisburg.

Mound Presence

Josh Hartle locked back in after surrendering the second inning run stranding a runner in the third and holding Harrisburg hitless in the fourth. Harrisburg was able to get one more run off the Akron left-hander in the fifth and chased Hartle in the sixth after getting back-to-back hits. Alaska Abney escaped the sixth inning jam, getting a ground out to first and a flyout to end the inning. In total, Hartle worked 5.1 innings allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four. Abney allowed a run in the seventh inning and finished his night at an inning and a third with just the one run allowed and a strikeout. Sean Matson and Reid Johnston each worked scoreless appearances.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks offense broke up the perfect game bid with two outs in the fifth when Jake Fox reached on catcher's interference. After Ralphy Velazquez walked, Wuilfredo Antunez singled with two-outs in the sixth to break up the Senators' no-hit bid. After his single, Antunez advanced to second on the throw back into the field to put runners on second and third with two outs. But the Senators were able to strand the tying run on second by getting a flyout to end the inning.

Notebook

Hartle has struck out four or more in four of his five starts this season...Velazquez extended his season-long on-base streak to nine games...Game Time: 2:14...Attendance: 2,261.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Harrisburg Senators at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Wednesday, April 29 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Caden Favors (1-2, 2.57 ERA) will take the mound against Harrisburg right-hander Davian Garcia (1-2, 2.30 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from April 28, 2026

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