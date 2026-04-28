April 28, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on April 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







NO-HIT SUNDAY The Sea Dogs tossed a combined no-hitter, the ninth no-hitter in franchise history, to win the series finale against the Yard Goats 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. LHP Hayden Mullins pitched five no-hit innings, allowing five walks and two runs, both unearned. RHP Caleb Bolden and RHP Reidis Sena, making his 2026 Sea Dogs season debut, each pitched two perfect innings, retiring the final 12 Hartford batters in a row. The Sea Dogs' last no hitter was on June 22, 2025 vs Akron.

ORGANIZATIONAL SHAKE-UP Kyle Sasala has been named Acting Manager of the Portland Sea Dogs by the Boston Red Sox. Following Saturday's game in Portland, former Manager Chad Epperson was named to the Red Sox' coaching staff as Interim Third Base Coach. Sasala is in his third season on the Portland staff and was this year's Defensive Coach. Epperson has served as Manager of Double-A Portland since 2022, where he was the longest-tenured manager in team history and has a career record with the Sea Dogs of 300-266. In 2025, he surpassed Arnie Beyeler as winningest manager in the history of the Sea Dogs franchise.

CLOSE CALLS All three Sea Dogs wins last week came by a margin of one run. Two of the victories were walk-offs, one of which went to extra innings, and the third was Sunday's no-hitter. Five of Portland's six home victories overall have been one-run wins. The Sea Dogs are 6-0 in one-run ballgames this season.

SEASON VS. SOMERSET Portland is on the road at Somerset for the second time this season, after opening their season on the road in New Jersey on April 3rd. The Sea Dogs and the Patriots split the three-game series, with the rubber match postponed due to weather. Somerset's 18-2 victory on Opening Day was historic in many ways. It was their highest batting average in a game (.500), most total bases (41), and second most hits (22) and runs (18) in a game since becoming a Yankees affiliate in 2020. On April 4th, the Sea Dogs flipped the script, shutting out the Patriots in a pitchers duel, winning 1-0 to even up the series.

SOMERSET'S STREAK For the second week in a row, Portland will play a team coming off a 1-5 series loss against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the hottest team in the Eastern League at 17-3. Somerset has lost four straight, and took their lone victory last Wednesday by a score of 9-8, scoring six runs unanswered in the 7th inning or later to complete the comeback after trailing 8-3.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 28, 2012 - Daisuke Matsuzaka makes a MLB Rehab assignment at Hadlock Field, working 4.2 innings on 3 hits and one run...Portland scored all nine runs over 3 innings (4-6) in a 9-1 rout over Reading.

ON THE MOUND RHP Gage Ziehl (1-1, 7.30 ERA) will make his fourth start of the season for the Sea Dogs on Tuesday evening. Ziehl was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft by the Yankees, and will face his former organization for the first time. Through his three starts, Ziehl has allowed 12 runs, 10 earned, while striking out 17 batters in 12.1 innings pitched. Ziehl made one start for Double-A Somerset last season before he was traded to the White Sox on July 30th.







Eastern League Stories from April 28, 2026

April 28, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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