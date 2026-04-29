Baysox Bash SeaWolves in Tuesday Series Opener

Published on April 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Erie, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, began their six-game road series with a wall-to-wall domination of the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by an 11-3 final on Tuesday night.

Chesapeake (11-10) led from the game's first frame and did not look back, matching the season best with 11 runs scored and hammering three homers on the night.

Anderson De Los Santos mashed the first Baysox bomb of the night - a towering three-run homer that cleared the 36-foot-high stripe in left field to give Chesapeake an early 3-0 lead.

It was the fourth homer of the season for De Los Santos, who currently has a 1.154 OPS in his first 19 games of 2026 - fifth-best in the Eastern League amongst hitters with at least 60 plate appearances.

Chesapeake continued to add early against Erie right-handed starter Kenny Serwa (L, 1-4). In the fourth, a pair of runners reached for Adam Retzbach, who drove a double to deep center field to extend the Baysox lead. Retzbach later scored in the frame on a Carter Young RBI single.

On the mound for Chesapeake, right-hander Evan Yates made his fourth Double-A start on Tuesday. The right-hander completed five frames at the level for the first time, allowing a run in the first and a run in the fourth, striking out two and walking just one, while scattering five hits. Yates (W, 1-1) exited after five complete frames and the Baysox ahead 6-2.

The Baysox ran away with the Tuesday night contest in the late innings. Chesapeake took advantage of a pair of wild pitches to plate two more in the seventh, with one run coming home on a sacrifice fly RBI from Aron Estrada.

The Baysox bolstered their lead further in the eighth, when Retzbach slammed Chesapeake's second homer of the night out to right-center field - a two-run shot to complete his four RBI night. Retzbach's second long ball of the season made it a 10-2 game.

After Erie got a run back in the bottom of the eighth, Estrada notched the third and final homer of the night for the Baysox - a line drive solo shot to right for his second of the season.

Estrada tallied his first three-hit game of the season and second of his Baysox career on Tuesday. Eight of nine Baysox hitters in the starting lineup tallied at least one hit on Tuesday. Among standouts, Ethan Anderson notched another multi-hit game with a pair of singles.

The Baysox are scheduled to continue their six-game series with the SeaWolves on Wednesday night. Left-hander Luis De León (1-1, 5.63 ERA) is set to take the ball for Chesapeake, opposite left-hander Carlos Peña (2-1, 2.51 ERA) for Erie. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm from UPMC Park.

Chesapeake's next homestand will begin on Tuesday, May 5 when the Baysox host the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, for the first of a six-game series. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from April 28, 2026

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