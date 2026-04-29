SeaWolves Fall to Baysox in 11-3 Series Opener

Published on April 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The Erie SeaWolves dropped the series opener in an 11-3 loss to the Chesapeake Baysox on Tuesday night at UPMC Park.

Tigers' No. 7 prospect Thayron Liranzo returned the lineup with a multi-double night. He blasted one ball off the left-center field wall and one that snuck under the wall on the first base side for a book-rule double.

Erie starter Kenny Serwa allowed three runs to cross the plate in the opening frame, before Erie responded with a John Peck RBI double that brought the SeaWolves' opening run of the game across the plate. Serwa was stellar in the second and third inning but allowed three more runs to cross in the fourth.

Peck blasted a homer in the 4th for his second RBI of the game and his third home run of the season.

Trevin Michael was fantastic again out of the bullpen, throwing two more scoreless innings. Wandisson Charles, Tyler Owens and Colin Fields all surrendered runs out of the bullpen in their relief appearances.

Justice Bigbie registered the final RBI of the game with a ground out.

The SeaWolves are back in action tomorrow at 6:05 PM for game two of the series. Carlos Peña heads to the mound with his impressive 2.51 ERA.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from April 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.