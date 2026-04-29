Carlos Rodón Currently Scheduled to Rehab with Somerset Patriots on Thursday, April 30

Published on April 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Carlos Rodón pitching with the New York Yankees

(Somerset Patriots, Credit: New York Yankees) Carlos Rodón pitching with the New York Yankees(Somerset Patriots, Credit: New York Yankees)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees are currently scheduling for LHP Carlos Rodón to continue his MLB rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Thursday, April 30. The Patriots take on the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) at TD Bank Ballpark at 6:35 pm.

The Yankees placed Rodón on the 15-day injured list on 3/22/26 for left elbow surgery recovery. Rodón commenced his MLB rehab assignment on 4/24/26 with High-A Hudson Valley and pitched 4.1 scoreless innings with a hit and 4 K.

Rodón finished the 2025 season 18-9 with a 3.09 ERA with 203 K over 195.1 IP in 33 games started. He was among MLB leaders in W (T-2 nd), IP (T-4), K (10).

Originally selected by the Chicago White Sox with the third overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, the three-time MLB All-Star was signed by the Yankees as a free agent on 12/21/22. He has a major league career 93-72 record, 3.73 ERA and 1,409 K in 1,282 IP across 231 games (226 starts) for the White Sox (2015-2021), San Francisco Giants (2022) and Yankees (2023-Current).

Rodón has won 13 or more games and struck out over 185 batters in four of his last five seasons, with a career-high 18 victories last season for the Yankees.

Rodón made his Yankees organizational debut as a member of the Somerset Patriots on an MLB rehab assignment on 6/20/23 and a second game on 6/25/23. For those two games with Somerset, Rodón struck out nine, allowing just one run in seven innings pitched.

Rodón becomes the third Yankee to rehab with the Patriots in 2026, joining SS Anthony Volpe and RHP Gerrit Cole.

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Carlos Rodón pitching with the New York Yankees

(New York Yankees)







Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2026

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