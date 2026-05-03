Hardman Homers in Third Straight, Patriots Drop Series Finale 11-4

Published on May 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Tyler Hardman of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Tyler Hardman of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots fell 11-4 against the Portland Sea Dogs in the series finale at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Sunday afternoon.

Somerset's 18 home runs in the series against Portland marked the most home runs in a series in franchise history and the most by a Double-A team in a series this season.

With two home runs in the contest, Somerset has smashed multiple homers in eight straight games and 12 of its last 14 games. Somerset's 49 home runs this season lead all of Double-A and mark the most home runs by a Double-A team through the season's first 27 games since at least 2005.

Over Somerset's last 14 games, the Patriots have hit 33 home runs, with 60.7% of their runs in that span coming around to score on the long ball. Somerset's five batters with seven-plus homers leads the Eastern League.

Chase Chaney (5.0 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 4 BB, 2 K) pitched at least five innings for the fourth time this season.

DH Jackson Castillo (2-for-4, RBI) grabbed his fourth multi-hit game of the season. Through nine games this season, Castillo is 15-for-33 with 3 XBH, 7 RBI and 5 BB. Dating back to last season, Castillo has a hit in 11 straight games with Somerset.

SS Anthony Volpe (0-for-4) started at SS in his 13th MLB rehab game and teamed up with second baseman Marco Luciano for a 4-6-3 double play in the fourth inning.

2B Marco Luciano (1-for-3, HR, RBI, BB, R) pummeled his eighth home run of the season in the ninth inning. With hits in all six games played against Portland, Luciano's season-high six-game hit streak includes four home runs and eight RBI. He's slashing .429/.500/1.000 with nine total hits in that stretch. Luciano's eight home runs are tied for second among Yankees farmhands and tied for third in the Eastern League. Luciano leads the Yankees minor league system in SLG (.648) and OPS (1.034), while ranking tied for second in XBH (14).

3B Tyler Hardman (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R) made it three consecutive games with a HR with a solo homer in the second inning. Hardman's three consecutive games with a home run mark the third time in his career with three straight games with a home run and first time since 7/20/23-7/23/23 at Hartford. Hardman's seven home runs this season are tied for fourth in the Yankees farm system and tied for sixth in the Eastern League. Hardman extended his hit streak to a season-high six games. In that span, he's 11-for-22, with 4 HR, 10 RBI and 3 BB. In the series against Portland this week, Hardman raised his batting average from .213 to .279 and OPS from .747 to .954, slashing .440/.500/.960 with 4 HR and 10 RBI in seven games. Through nine games against Portland this season, Hardman is 15-for-33 (.445) with five HR, 14 RBI, four walks, seven XBH, four multi-hit games and three three-plus hit games.

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Eastern League Stories from May 3, 2026

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