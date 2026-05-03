Yard Goats Homer Their Way to 12-6 Win

Published on May 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Yard Goats blasted three home runs to defeat the Reading Fightin Phils 12-6 on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park. Benny Montgomery started the home run parade with a monster shot over the batter's eye in center field in the second inning, followed by Conner Capel's solo shot later that frame. Aiden Longwell added a two-run homer in the eighth inning. Connor Staine pitched five innings and retired the final 11 batters he faced to earn his first win. The Yard Goats play in Binghamton, New York next week and return to Dunkin' Park to host the Red Sox affiliate for a six-game series starting May 12th.

Reading scored three runs to open the scoring in the top of the second. Raylin Heredia hit a two-run home run, his third of the season, off Yard Goats starter Connor Staine, giving the Fightin Phils a 2-0 lead. Then, Dante Nori hit an RBI-double, extending Reading's lead to 3-0.

Hartford responded in the bottom of the second with a pair of home runs off Reading starter Adam Seminaris. Benny Montgomery crushed a two-run home run to center field, his first of the season, cutting Reading's lead to 3-2. Conner Capel's second home run of the season was smashed to right field and tied the game at 3-3.

The Yard Goats scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead. Cole Messina roped an RBI-double into center field, giving Hartford a 4-3 lead. Bryant Betancourt scored on a sac-fly from Conner Capel, making the score 5-3. Cole Messina scored on an error, making it a 6-3 ballgame.

The Yard Goats added two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Aidan Longwell cranked an RBI-triple to center field, extending Hartford's lead to 7-3. Then, Betancourt lined an RBI-single into right field, making the score 8-3.

Roc Riggio roped an RBI-single into right field in the bottom of the sixth, extending the Yard Goats lead to 9-3.

GJ Hill cranked an RBI-double into right field in the bottom of the seventh, making the score 10-3.

Heredia hit a three-run home run, his second of the game, in the top of the eighth, making it a 10-6 ballgame.

Aidan Longwell crushed a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth, making the score 12-6. Longwell's homer which landed in the upper deck in right field was his fourth of the season and third of the series.

The Yard Goats are off on Monday before traveling to Binghamton, New York to begin a six game series against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday at 6:07 pm. LHP Konner Eaton will be on the mound for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Conner Staine (1-1)

LP: Adam Seminaris (1-3)

Time: 2:42







Eastern League Stories from May 3, 2026

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