Squirrels, Curve Postoned on Wednesday Night

Published on April 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - Wednesday night's game at Peoples Natural Gas Field between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Altoona Curve has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday evening. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5 p.m. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park for a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians from May 5-10. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2026

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