Sea Dogs Split Double Header against Somerset

Published on April 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Bridgewater Township, NJ - The Portland Sea Dogs (12-11) split a doubleheader today against the Somerset Patriots (9-14), losing game one 1-13, and winning game two 6-5.

In game two, Johanfran Garcia and Max Ferguson each blasted home runs off RHP Gerrit Cole, who started for the Patriots today on a Major League rehab assignment from the New York Yankees. It was Garcia's first home run of the year, and his first Double-A homer.. Three consecutive two-out RBI doubles in the seventh inning from Ferguson, Turner, and Tyler McDonough delivered the win for the Sea Dogs.

The Sea Dogs fell 13-1 in game one, as every batter in the Somerset lineup recorded at least one hit.

Game one was also the first professional start for RHP Cade Feeney, who retired the side in order in the first inning before the game got away from him.

Somerset's runs came in bunches, with three in the second inning, four in the third, three in the fourth, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth, when Raudelis Martinez entered to pitch the final side for the Sea Dogs.

The Sea Dogs lone run of the day in game one came off the bat of Will Turner, who hit his first home run of the season and in Double-A in the top of the third inning.

Marco Luciano was two-for-four with a home run and a double, his third home run in the last three games for the Patriots. Coby Morales, Tyler Hardman, Kennedy Corona and Abrahan Gutierrez also had multi hit games. Luciano and Owen Cobb each drove in a team-high 3 RBI.

RHP Cade Feeney (1-2, 8.56 ERA) recorded the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits, one home run and one walk, while striking out three in 3.0 innings pitched. RHP Cade Smith (1-1, 5.30 ERA) earned the win, allowing just one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five in 6.0 innings of work.

In game two, Garrett Martin got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning with a solo shot to left field, putting Somerset out in front 1-0.

The Sea Dogs bounced back in the third inning. Ronald Rosario singled to break up a perfect game by Gerrit Cole up to that point. Then Johanfran Garcia sent it out of the park for his first home run of the season, catapulting the Sea Dogs into the lead, 2-1.

Max Ferguson added on to the Sea Dogs' tally in the fifth inning, taking a pitch to right field off Cole, extending the lead 3-1.

Somerset kept battling in the bottom of the fifth, scoring two runs on three hits off LHP Caleb Bolden to tie the game 3-3.

In the seventh and potentially final inning, Nelly Taylor walked to put a runner on board with two outs. The Sea Dogs executed a hit-and-run to perfection as Taylor was off with the pitch, and came around to score on a Ferguson RBI double, retaking the lead 4-3. Will Turner stepped up to the plate and switched places with Ferguson after ripping an RBI double down the right field line. Ferguson crossed home to put the lead at 5-3. The Sea Dogs were not done yet, as Tyler McDonough joined the party, smashing an RBI double of his own down the right field line to score Turner, pushing the lead to 6-3.

Somerset tried to defend home territory against RHP Reidis Sena in the bottom of the seventh inning. Manuel Palencia led off with a single and Jackson Castillo was walked. Anthony Volpe represented the potential tying run at the plate, but he grounded into a double play. That left just one runner on base when Jace Avina launched a home run to left field, cutting the lead to one, 6-5. That was all Somerset could muster in their rally as the Sea Dogs closed out the win on a 5-3 groundout to split the day.

RHP Caleb Bolden (1-0, 6.35 ERA) earned the win, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two batters in 3.0 innings pitched. LHP Reidis Sena collected the save, his first of the season. RHP Eric Reyzelman (1-1, 3.60 ERA) was tagged with the loss, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk through just 1.1 innings of work.

The Sea Dogs and the Patriots continue their series tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. LHP Dalton Rogers (0-0, 2.08 ERA) will start for the Sea Dogs, while LHP Carlos Rodon (NR) will start for the Patriots as part of a Major League rehab assignment from the Yankees.







Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2026

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