Senators Offense Quieted by RubberDucks, Fall 8-3
Published on April 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
AKRON, Ohio - The RubberDucks (14-9) held the Senators (14-8) to only two hits through the first eight innings en route to handing Harrisburg an 8-3 loss. The series is now even at one game a side.
After LHP Alex Clemmey held Akron hitless through the first 5.2 innings last night, the RubberDucks returned the favor by holding the Sens hitless through the first 5.1 innings tonight. C Caleb Lomavita doubled for the first Harrisburg hit.
The Senators managed only one run against the RubberDucks' starter Caden Favors despite the lefthander issuing seven walks in 4.2 innings.
Meanwhile, Akron opened the game with a five-run first inning, chasing RHP Davian Garcia from the game after recording only one out. Garcia walked the first three batters in the first before Jacob Cozart hit a three-run double, and Nick Mitchell hit a two-run homer.
The RubberDucks added one run in each the second, fourth and sixth innings on sacrifice flies.
The Senators managed a run in the second when OF Johnathon Thomas scored Lomavita on a fielder's choice.
Then Harrisburg added two in the ninth. INF Marcus Brown drove in OF Jack Rogers with a pinch-hit double. It was Brown's first Double-A hit and RBI.
With two outs, INF Sam Brown drove in Marcus Brown with a single.
The Senators went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position. The two hits came in the ninth inning.
LHP Jackson Kent (1-0) is scheduled to start game three of the series tomorrow night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
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