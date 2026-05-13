Senators Offense Responds to Last Night's Shutout, Beats Curve 9-4

Published on May 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - The Curve held the Senators scoreless through the first 12 innings of this series, but Harrisburg rallied for five runs in the fourth inning today en route to a 9-4 win. The series is now even at one game a side.

LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara set the tone, retiring the first nine Altoona hitters of the game.

Then the Sens sent nine men to the plate in the fourth, scoring five runs in the inning to take a 5-0 lead.

Max Romero Jr. and Johnathon Thomas each had RBI singles. Seaver King drove in two with a base hit. Sam Petersen drove in the final run of the inning on a groundout to third.

The Curve responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning against Ogasawara. In all, the lefty went four innings and allowed four runs on three hits, three walks and five strikeouts.

Harrisburg's bullpen held Altoona scoreless the rest of the way. RHP Erick Mejia (W, 2-0) tossed two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

LHP Jared SImpson added a scoreless 1.2 innings, striking out three.

RHP Sandy Gaston went 0.2 innings without a run but exited the game in the ninth with the bases loaded and one out. RHP Chance Huff (S, 1) came on and induced a game-ending 6-4-3 double play on the first pitch he threw.

Meanwhile, the Senators added another three runs in the eighth on a King RBI fielder's choice and a two-out, two-run single from Sam Petersen.

King went two-for-five with a triple, three RBIs and one run scored. Romero reached base four times going two-for-three with an RBI, run scored and two walks. Thomas was two-for-five with an RBI and two runs scored.

The Senators and Curve are scheduled for a doubleheader of two seven-inning games tomorrow starting at 5:00 p.m. RHP Kyle Luckham (2-2) is scheduled to start game one; RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (4-1) is slated for the second game.







Eastern League Stories from May 13, 2026

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