Harber, Squirrels Walk off Patriots in Extras

Published on April 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels tied the score with two outs in the ninth and Parks Harber hit a walk-off single in the 10th for a 4-3 win over the Somerset Patriots on Sunday afternoon at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (17-3) continue to hold the best record in Minor League Baseball and won five-of-six games against the Patriots (7-13) this week.

With Richmond trailing, 3-2, entering the bottom of the ninth, Somerset reliever Matt Keating (Loss, 1-1) retired the first two batters before Maui Ahuna doubled to left. Drew Cavanaugh was intentionally walked before both runners advanced on stolen bases.

With a two-strike count on Diego Velasquez, Keating threw a sild pitch that scored Ahuna from third to tie the score, 3-3.

In the top of the 10th, Cesar Perdomo (Win, 2-0) stranded two runners on base to keep the game tied. With Kenedy Corona at third with one out, George Lombard Jr. hit a ground ball to Sabin Ceballos, who threw out Corona trying to score for the second out.

Jonah Cox led off the bottom of the 10th with an infield single, extending his on-base streak to 18 games to begin his Double-A career, including 17 games with at least one hit. The hit moved Velasquez, who started the extra inning at second, over to third base.

Keating intentionally walked Scott Bandura, loading the bases with no outs. Harber followed with a line-drive single to left, scoring Velasquez to win the game.

The Patriots took a 2-0 lead two batters into the game with a two-run homer by Garrett Martin.

In the bottom of the second, Drew Cavanaugh cut the deficit to 2-1 with an RBI infield single.

Bo Davidson tied the score with a sacrifice fly to score Bandura in the bottom of the third.

The Patriots took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth with a solo home by Jackson Castillo against Flying Squirrels starter Logan Martin, who allowed three runs over four innings in his start.

Perdomo threw six innings and allowed one hit with four strikeouts. From the fifth through 10th innings, he retired14 consecutive batters.

The Flying Squirrels open a six-game road series against the Curve on Tuesday night. Left-hander Greg Farone (0-0, 5.40) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona left-hander Connor Wietgrefe (0-1, 5.40). First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona, Pa.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park for a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians from May 5-10. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from April 26, 2026

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