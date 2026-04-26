Alfonzo's Double Sends Curve to 5-4 Win

Published on April 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







HARRISBURG, PA .- With the game tied at four after five innings, Altoona rallied for a 5-4 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. With the win, Altoona earned a series win three games to two.

Keiner Delgado started the ninth inning rally for the Curve with a double to left-center and then Omar Alfonzo stepped in as a pinch-hitter and rocketed a double past the centerfielder to score the go-ahead run.

Landon Tomkins maneuvered around a pair of base hits in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win. Tomkins combined with Jaycob Deese and Cy Nielson to throw four scoreless frames and struck out six batters.

Starter Khristian Curtis matched his career-high with ten strikeouts across five innings. Harrisburg tagged him for a two-run homer in the first inning and another run in the second before Curtis dialed in. The 23-year-old struck out 6 straight hitters across the third and fourth inning and he picked up his tenth punchout of the day after a solo homer by Seaver King in the fifth. Overall, he allowed four runs on five hits and one walk on 83 pitches on Sunday afternoon.

Jesus Castillo got the scoring started when he blasted a game-tying three-run homer in the third inning. Titus Dumitru added a go-ahead RBI single in the frame to give the Curve a 4-3 lead that lasted until Seaver King hit a solo homer in the fifth.

Callan Moss picked up three hits in the win, his team-best fifth multi-hit game of the season.

Curve pitchers struck out a season-high 16 batters and walked just one in the series finale.

The Curve return to PNG Field on Tuesday, April 28 to begin a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 6:00 p.m. LHP Connor Wietgrefe is slated to start the series opener for the Curve.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from April 26, 2026

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