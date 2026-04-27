Reading Rebounds with 6-2 Win over New Hampshire, Takes Series

Published on April 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (10-10) took down the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-8) 6-2 in what ended up being the rubber match of this home series. With yesterday's contest being rained out, the Fightins took the homestand 3-2.

Two days after being shut out 9-0, the Fightins offense snapped alive in the second frame. Bryan Rincon hit Kehden Hettiger home on his fourth double of the season. Shortly after, Alex Binelas (8) drilled a two-run shot, scoring Rincon. This gave Reading a 3-0 lead. Binelas socked eight long balls with Reading in 68 games last year. He has as many home runs in just 17 games in 2026.

Al Pedrique's squad struck again in the fourth, as a Dylan Campbell RBI groundout plated Binelas for the team's fourth run of the contest.

New Hampshire fought back in the top of the fifth. An offense that averaged 7.6 runs per game entering the day scratched a run across on an Eddie Micheletti Jr. (3) solo home run to right field.

The Fightins would retaliate, as Hettiger (2), the Phillies' no. 28 prospect, drilled a solo home run to right field. This would push the Reading lead to 5-1.

In the sixth, Dylan Campbell hustled down the line on what ended up being a 6-4 fielder's choice. That would pay dividends, as Austin Murr clubbed a double down the right field line to score Campbell shortly after.

Luke Russo (3-1) claimed a victory after a superb Sunday showing. Russo dialed up five innings of one run ball with a pair of hits and struck out five.

Fernando Perez (0-1) took the loss, allowing three earned runs over three innings with a pair of walks and a strikeout.

Binelas and Rincon both logged multi-hit performances, as eight of the nine Reading hitters reached base safely.

Keys stayed hot at the plate, logging a 1-for-4 performance with an RBI.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, at 7:10 p.m. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fighitn Phils return home from Tuesday, May 5, through Sunday, May 10, against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Tuesday is an 11 AM Education Day Game, thanks to Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. Wednesday features a 90's Baseball Tribute with "Sandlot" Cobranded Merchandise Available. Thursday night is an Animated Racecar Tribute with "Cars" Cobranded Merchandise Available. Friday night features fireworks, sponsored by you local Kia dealers. Saturday is the first Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show of the season, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, honoring our Extraordinary Staff During Nurses and Hospital Week. The series ends Sunday with a Mother's Day Tote Bag giveaway for the first 2,000 women 18 & older, presented by Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from April 26, 2026

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