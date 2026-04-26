Chaney Notches Second Quality Start, Richmond hands Somerset 4-3 loss in Extras

Published on April 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Chase Chaney

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Chase Chaney(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots fell 4-3 in 10 innings to the Richmond Flying Squirrels at CarMax Park in Richmond, VA on Sunday afternoon. Somerset closes the series dropping five of six games against the Flying Squirrels.

With a first inning home run from Garrett Martin, Somerset launched its eighth first inning home run of the season. Somerset's eight first inning homers paces the Eastern League and ranks second in all of Minor League Baseball.

Somerset has hit a home run in six of its last seven games, smashing a league-high 15 homers in that span. At the time of the game ending, Somerset's 31 home runs this season leads the Eastern League.

With eight strikeouts in the game, Somerset's pitching staff has recorded eight-plus strikeouts in 15 straight games. Reaching that mark in 19 of 20 games this season, Somerset's 11.1 K/9 ranks second-most in the Eastern League.

RHP Chase Chaney (6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 3K) notched his team-leading second quality start of the season. Chaney's two quality starts are the most among Eastern League pitchers this season.

Through four starts this season, Chaney leads all qualified Patriots with a 2.42 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, .214 BAA and 2.7 K/BB. Chaney has gone 5.2 IP or longer in three of his four outings this season. His 22.1 IP leads all Patriots pitchers.

RHP Eric Reyzelman (1.0 IP, 0 H, 2 K) tossed a perfect eighth inning bookended by a pair of strikeouts. Reyzelman used a 98.2 mph fastball to claim his second strikeout in the eighth.

Tied for the team-lead with seven pitching appearances this season, Reyzelman sports a 1.04 ERA, 0.58 WHIP, 0.103 BAA and 15 strikeouts to two walks in 8.2 IP. He's struck out 48.3% of the batters he's faced.

3B George Lombard Jr. (1-for-4, 2B, BB, R, K) notched his team-leading 12th XBH of the season to lead off the first inning. Lombard's six leadoff first inning hits ranks tied for fourth in the Eastern League and tied for sixth in all of Double-A. Among Eastern League players, Lombard is tied for third with eight doubles, tied for fifth in runs (18), seventh in hits (24) and 10th in OPS (1.009). With hits in 14 of his 19 games, he leads the Yankees farm system in doubles, XBH and runs, ranks second in AVG (.324), SLG (.595) and OPS and is third in OBP (.414). Lombard's 24 hits are the second most ever by a Patriot through Somerset's first 20 games.

DH Garrett Martin (1-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R, K) blasted his fourth home run of the season with a two-run shot in the first inning. Martin extended his hit streak to a season-high seven games. He's posted a .258 AVG, .303 OBP and two XBH in that span. Martin's active seven-game hit streak leads all Patriots and is tied for the fifth-longest streak in the Eastern League.

RF Jackson Castillo (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R) smoked his first home run of the season in the fourth inning. Through three games this season, Castillo is 5-for-11 with a HR, double, five RBI and a walk. Dating back to last season, Castillo has a hit and RBI in five straight games with Somerset.

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Eastern League Stories from April 26, 2026

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