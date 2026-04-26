Kyle Sasala Named Acting Manager of the Portland Sea Dogs

Published on April 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Kyle Sasala has been named Acting Manager of the Portland Sea Dogs by the Boston Red Sox. Following yesterday's game in Portland, former Manager Chad Epperson was named to the Red Sox' coaching staff as Interim Third Base Coach.

Kyle Sasala is in his third season on the Portland staff and was this year's Defensive Coach. He joined the Red Sox organization after a highly successful tenure at Grove City College, where he served as Associate Head Coach from 2016 to 2023. During his time with the Wolverines, Sasala played a key role in the program's rise, highlighted by a school-record 30-win season in 2023 and a 16-4 conference mark. He also helped guide Grove City to a then-record 28 victories in 2019 alongside head coach Matt Royer. Sasala later stepped in as interim head coach for the Eastern College Athletic Conference Division III Championship Tournament, leading the Wolverines to a runner-up finish.

Chad Epperson will serve as the Boston Red Sox' Interim Third Base Coach. Epperson, 54, has served as Manager of Double-A Portland since 2022, where he was the longest-tenured manager in team history and has a career record with the Sea Dogs of 300-266. In 2025, he surpassed Arnie Beyeler as winningest manager in the history of the Sea Dogs franchise. Before joining the Sea Dogs, he spent 12 seasons as Catching Coordinator for the Red Sox. Prior to that, he spent eight years as a manager or coach in the Red Sox farm system. The Kentucky native managed Greenville in 2005 and Augusta in 2004 after spending two seasons (2002-03) as Sarasota's hitting coach. Prior to his coaching career, Epperson played nine years in the minor leagues in the Mets (1992-95), Red Sox (1997-99), and Orioles (2000) systems.







Eastern League Stories from April 26, 2026

Kyle Sasala Named Acting Manager of the Portland Sea Dogs - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.