Fightins Blanked 9-0 Despite Tucker's Remarkable Start

Published on April 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (9-10) fell short 9-0 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-7) at FirstEnergy Stadium. This is back-to-back losses for Fightins and just the third time they've been shut out this season.

The Fisher Cats opened scoring in the fourth frame, as reigning Eastern League Player of the Week Sean Keys (9) socked a solo shot to right field to give New Hampshire a 1-0 advantage.

Neither side scored before the bullpens arrived, but New Hampshire notched a crooked number in the seventh inning to blow the game wide open. Jay Harry's RBI single scored Eddie Micheletti Jr. Ismael Munguia followed suit, plating Aaron Parker on a sacrifice fly. Jace Bohrofen's three-run double gave the Cats a five-spot 6-0 nod.

Harry's two-run triple, scoring Micheletti Jr. and Ryan McCarty (season debut) to increase New Hampshire's advantage to 8-0.

Parker grounded into a fielder's choice to score Hornung, giving the Cats a 9-0 lead they wouldn't look back on.

Richard Gallardo (1-0) got the victory for New Hampshire. Gallardo twirled five innings of scoreless ball, allowed five hits and struck out three hitters without a walk.

Brayden Tucker (2-2) took the defeat despite a promising start. He gave up one run on three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts (his second highest total of the season) over six innings, his season-high.

Alex Amalfi (1) got his first save of the season, tossing four shutout innings while allowing just one hit.

Keys continued his reign, as he has the most homers of any Fisher Cat in the month of April.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, at 5:15 p.m. RHP Luke Russo is set to start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Fernando Perez for New Hampshire. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 4:55 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. Saturday night features fireworks, presented by Adams & Associates, along with a Tribute to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." The series ends Sunday with an appearance from the Phillie Phanatic, sponsored by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Honoring our Community's First Responders.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from April 24, 2026

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