SeaWolves Bit by Longball in 9-2 Loss to Binghamton

Published on April 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Erie SeaWolves dropped their first game of the series in a 10-2 loss to Binghamton on Friday night.

The Rumble Ponies used the longball to their advantage with four home runs creating an eight-run advantage in the first five innings.

Erie plated a run in the fourth and added another in the sixth inning to get on the board, but Binghamton's offense had built their lead by scoring in each of the first five frames.

Dariel Fregio surrendered six runs in his 3-plus innings on the mound before Colin Fields relieved him from the bullpen. Erie's scoreless streak from its relievers was snapped at 21.2 innings with a fourth inning home run off Fields. Eric Silva was impressive in his 2.2 innings in the latter part of the game allowing one run and punching out four.

Bennett Lee pushed his on-base streak to 12 games with a third-inning single. Lee is one of just four players in the Eastern League to reach in every game that they've appeared this season (min. 10 games played). Chris Meyers notched the other hit on the night for Erie and has seven hits through his first three games of the series.

Sean Hunley starts tomorrow in game five of the week as the SeaWolves look to clinch the road series victory. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 PM

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from April 24, 2026

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