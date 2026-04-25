New Hampshire Blanks Reading Behind Gallardo, Amalfi Gem

Published on April 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







READING, PA - A nine-run outburst and a combined six-hit shoutout from Richard Gallardo and Alex Amalfi powered the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 9-0 win against the Reading Fightin Phils, Friday night from FirstEnergy Stadium. Shortstop Jay Harry and outfielder Jace Bohrofen both tallied three RBIs and third baseman Sean Keys smashed another home run in the contest.

New Hampshire (10-7) starter Gallardo (W, 1-0) tossed the first five innings of the shutout and secured his first win of the season. It was the first time the righty went five innings in an outing since June 17, 2023. Reliever Amalfi (SV,1) went the final four frames and allowed only one hit. Reading (9-10) RHP Braydon Tucker (L, 2-2) held the Fisher Cats to one run over six innings and he struck out eight.

Tonight's top takeaways:

Richard Gallardo tossed a season-high five innings. It was the first time Gallardo eclipsed five innings in an outing since June 17, 2023 Sean Keys smashed his ninth home run and remains at the top of the home run leaderboard in the Eastern League Jackson Hornung's 15-game hit streak was snapped, as the first baseman went 0-3 with a walk and a hit by pitch. Ryan McCarty reached base twice in his return to Double-A. Every New Hampshire batter reached base in the 9-0 win.

New Hampshire opened the scoring in the fourth. With one out, Keys (9) cracked a solo home run and made it 1-0.

The Fisher Cats loaded the bases on walks to start the seventh inning which launched a five-run inning. Harry singled in a run, outfielder Ismael Munguia followed with a sacrifice fly, and after Hornung was hit by a pitch, Bohrofen ripped a three-run double to right center which extended the lead to six.

New Hampshire again took advantage of walks in the eighth. With two runners on, Harry tripled to right. The bats would stay hot in the ninth as the Fisher Cats loaded the bases. Designated hitter Aaron Parker brought home the final run of the game on a fielder's choice.

The series continues Saturday, April 25 with a 5:15 PM first pitch. Fisher Cats RHP Fernando Perez (0-0, 9.00 ERA) is scheduled to start against Reading RHP Luke Russo (2-1, 8.68). Coverage begins at 4:55 p.m. on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, April 28, for April vacation week. Upcoming promotions include '80s Night on Friday, May 1, featuring postgame Atlas fireworks. Dad Rock Day is Saturday, May 2, and the series concludes with Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, May 3. Tickets are available at nhfishercats.com or by calling (603) 641-2005.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from April 24, 2026

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