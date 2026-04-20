New Hampshire's Sean Keys Earns Minor League Baseball's Eastern League Player of the Week

Published on April 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - On Monday, April 20, Minor League Baseball recognized New Hampshire's Sean Keys as the Eastern League's Player of the Week for the week of April 13 through April 19. Keys is the first Fisher Cats player to receive the league's Player of the Week award since Jace Bohrofen in April of 2025.

In five games against the Chesapeake Baysox, Keys drove in nine runs and led the league with a 1.682 OPS and a 1.111 slugging percentage, thanks to a pair of doubles and three home runs. In 18 at-bats, five of Keys' nine hits in his five games were good for extra bases.

With the series beginning in a Wednesday doubleheader, Keys went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a three-run homer in game one. In the second game, Keys finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs including a game-tying, three-run bomb in the bottom of the fifth, his second of the day. Each of Keys' home runs came with two on and two out.

Keys' contributions have played a big role in New Hampshire's 110 runs and their +40-run differential, best in all of Double-A. In his first 12 games, Keys is tied with teammate Jackson Hornung for the most runs batted in (15), the second-most in the Eastern League.

Tied for the most home runs in the league (5), Keys' name is scattered all over the league leaders' list: Batting average (.356, T8th), RBIs (15, T2nd), on-base percentage (.482, 7th), slugging percentage (.756, 2nd), OPS (1.238, 2nd), total bases (34, T2nd), and runs (16, T2nd).

From Centerport, New York, Keys (TOR No. 17, MLB Pipeline) was named as the Patriot League's Player of the Year in 2024. Keys heard his name called by the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth round of the 2024 MLB Draft, and in the same summer, posted an .829 OPS in 22 games with Dunedin to close the year. Behind his 19 home runs in 2025, Keys placed himself atop High-A Vancouver's lists of most home runs in a single season and most in a Canadians' career.

Following a road trip to Reading, the Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, April 28, for April Vacation Week. Upcoming promotions include 80s Night on Friday, May 1, which includes postgame Atlas fireworks. Dad Rock Day is Saturday, May 2, and the series concludes with Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, May 3. For tickets or more information, visit nhfishercats.com, or call the box office at 603-641-2005.







Eastern League Stories from April 20, 2026

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